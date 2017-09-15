The ‘golden’ GMO dilemma 

LAWMAKERS should be open-minded about the biotechnological developments being conducted in the country so as not to impede progress of projects, such as Golden Rice, that seek to curb poverty and improve the lives of Filipinos.

Diocesan priest Fr. Emmanuel Alparce, a member of the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) Biotechnology Information, Education and Communication Committee, made the remark after legislators belonging to the Makabayan bloc filed a resolution seeking to conduct an inquiry on the development of Golden Rice in the country.

“They should study things about biotechnology and also learn from the long history and success of Bt Maize, not only in terms of it being safe for food, feeds and environment, but also the change it caused in the lives of farmers who have planted this,” Alparce told the BusinessMirror.

He added: “Bt Maize has caused economic benefits in the lives of Filipino corn farmers, which is an incontrovertible evidence of the benefits of biotechnology.”

Alparce noted that if the inquiry in the House of Representatives on Golden Rice pushes through, then lawmakers should listen to the statements and opinions of scientists and experts on biotechnology rather than just from propagandists.

“There’s no academy of science anywhere in the world that [states biotechnology] is harmful. Where do we go when we have problems with our car? We do not run to a scientist or a doctor, but we look for a mechanic,” he said. “So if we have a problem with our health, we do not run to a mechanic. We look for a doctor and trust what the doctor says.”

House inquiry

On September 7 the Makabayan bloc in the House filed House Resolution 1294 that seeks an inquiry into the development of Golden Rice in the country.

In the resolution, Reps. Arile Casilao of Anakpawis, Carlos Isagani Zarate of Bayan Muna, Emmi de Jesus and Arlene Brosas of Gabriela, Antonio Tinio and France Castro of Act Teachers and Sarah Jane Elago of Kabataan have directed the Committee on Agriculture and Food to conduct an inquiry to determine Golden Rice’s impact on health, environment and farmers’ rights.

The lawmakers said agricultural research must be based on the farmers’ capacity and needs, saying it should take into consideration the diversity and complexity of the environment, while rich natural resources, such as traditional rice varieties, must also be maximized.

“Local rice varieties are more suitable to the country’s environment and climate, and the same assures the farmers of better yield, and should be conserved and protected from contamination from GMOs,” the resolution said.

“Genetically modified crops are not sustainable means to provide food for the people, as they greatly compromise the environment, livelihood of the farmers and health of the consumers,” it added.

The lawmakers argued that Golden Rice is “merely” a promotional product of agro-chemical corporations using public institutions “to make possible the social acceptance of genetic engineering in food and agriculture.”

The Makabayan bloc said the technology, methodology, seeds and variety to advance the Golden Rice are being owned by Syngenta, an agro-chemical transnational corporation that profits by investing in the global seed industry.

‘Humanitarian’

However, Alparce disputed this claim, saying the Golden Rice being bred by PhilRice was donated by Syngenta for humanitarian reasons.

“So, it is currently owned by the Philippine government. No multinational, especially Syngenta, will have any patent or control with the Golden Rice to be sold in the Philippines,” he said.

Alparce added that he would be willing to attend the inquiries and hearings to be conducted by the House of Representatives on Golden Rice. “Even if I’m not invited, I will attend. So, I would know what are the questions that will be raised regarding the project.”

Alparce also expressed apprehension that the negative campaign being made by those against Golden Rice and biotechnology would impede the scientific developments undertaken by local scientists in food technology.

“The campaign might push back the development of science, in particular of Golden Rice. And this would push back the help that it might give to the poor,” he said.

“Filipino scientists with impeccable reputations have been working on this project for so long. And maybe due to ideologies and lack of information on the part of some sectors, it might just become a wasted project,” he added.

Compliance

The Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture, filed on February 28 its applications for the conduct of field trial for Golden Rice and biosafety permit to allow its direct use for food, feed or for processing.

PhilRice Golden Rice Project Leader Roel Suralta said they are currently complying with all the requirements to secure a permit for field trial from the BPI.

“Perhaps, there is no reason for us not to secure the permit if we comply with all the requirements for field trial, as well as for biosafety permit to allow direct use of Golden Rice for food, feed or for processing,” Suralta told the BusinessMirror.

Suralta said he does not see the change in the BPI leadership affecting the evaluation of their application for field trial and biosafety permit.

Suralta added that he expects the decision of the BPI’s biosafety committee on their applications to remain impartial despite the fact that development of Golden Rice is a government-funded project.

“It is an equal playing field whether the applicant is from the private sector or from the government. The approval is based on the complied requirements and the evaluation of the biosafety committee, after all,” he said.

“So, everything would really depend on their evaluation. As far as we are concerned, we are complying with all the requirements they are requesting,” he added.

Vitamin enriched

Golden Rice is being developed as a potential complementary solution to address vitamin A deficiency (VAD). This new type of rice contains beta carotene in its grains, which is safely converted to vitamin A as needed by the human body.

“It is developed through genetic-engineering technique as it is impossible to employ conventional breeding methods due to the unavailability of any rice variety containing such trait,” Suralta said.

Suralta pointed out that safety and efficacy remain the primary considerations of the government in its development of Golden Rice.

“Our research so far indicates that Golden Rice is as safe and nutritious as ordinary rice. Analysis of its nutritional composition reveals that Golden Rice contains similar nutrients to that of ordinary rice, except for its beta carotene content as intended. Golden Rice is also free from any toxic or allergenic properties and is therefore safe,” Suralta said. “The beta carotene in Golden Rice is also safe as it is similar to what is found in orange-colored fruits and vegetables.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that 190 million preschool children and 19 million pregnant women are still vitamin A deficient globally. In the Philippines, VAD among preschool children has increased from 15.2 percent (1.7 million) in 2008 to 20.4 percent (2.1 million) in 2013, based on the latest survey by the Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI). A number of pregnant (9 percent) and lactating mothers (5 percent) are also vitamin A deficient.

VAD weakens the immune system and increases one’s risk to diseases, blindness, and even death from severe infections. WHO estimates that 250,000 to 500,000 vitamin A-deficient children become blind every year, and half of them die within 12 months of losing their sight. The United Nations Children’s Fund also projected that annual VAD-attributed death (all-cause) among children increased to 1,840 in the Philippines.

VAD also causes night blindness and increases maternal mortality among pregnant women, according to the WHO.

“We look forward to the day that Golden Rice will become available and could help alleviate the problem of vitamin A deficiency,” Suralta said.