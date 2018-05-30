The first book of Sir Winston Churchill’s six-volume history of the Second World War is titled The Gathering Storm. Divided into two parts, the first is his observations on the settlement of World War I and its place in the causes of the war. The second part tells of his nation thrust unprepared into war.

During the summer of 2015, I wrote that the world would be entering a time of political chaos, at least by the standards of recent decades. Perhaps the best illustration of this is in the vote by Britain to leave the European Union, the election in the Philippines of Rodrigo Duterte, and in the United States of Donald J. Trump.

Not only did these elections have great domestic implications, but all created global reverberations. Duterte’s move away from focusing Philippine foreign policy almost solely on the United States was never anticipated by all the experts. Until the final vote count, “Brexit” was unimaginable. Even as the first votes came in, The New York Times had Hillary Clinton’s odds to win the presidency at 95 percent.

While the flames of the political changes of 2016 are lower, the embers still burn white hot. France elected its president from outside the two major political parties that has governed the nation for decades. Canada’s Justin Trudeau would lose an election by a wide margin if held today. Mahathir Mohamad in Malaysia just returned to power, beating the political party that has ruled since independence.

Political chaos is always followed by economic chaos and I said the second phase would begin in 2018. The gathering storm continues.

The cycle has been the same since ancient Greece and Rome. Political leaders stay in power by promising the sun, the moon, and the stars. But over time the people eventually realize that what they are now receiving is dirt, grass and tree bark. Then through the ballot box or revolution, it is out with the old and in with the new.

However, the political change is never soon enough to avoid the economic problems growing worse. All of the economic policies—especially the central banks’ historically low interest rates—from 2009 were not enough to save the jobs of the political establishment and the negative effects of those polices are increasing daily.

You can blame high oil prices on the looming slowdown of global economic growth and higher inflation from the Philippines to Brazil. And that is a fact. Nonetheless, the “free money” regime of a decade created a misallocation of financial resources that makes the effect of $80 per barrel oil much worse than $128 crude oil in 2012.

Italy has been in political chaos since the end of 2016 when reformist Prime Minister Matteo Renzi resigned. But the economic problems continue to increase. One in three Italian millennials are unemployed. The GDP per capita is lower today than it was 20 years ago.

While rising oil prices is the headline reason for the trucking strike that has crippled the Brazilian economy, the root cause is government economic policies that for a decade kept prices artificially low to win votes. Some Brazilian groups from various sectors are calling for a military take-over of the government, seeking a savior from its economic chaos.

This is just the beginning.

As governments globally are forced to unwind from the catastrophic policies of the past, there will be more pain and suffering followed by more economic chaos. A rising dollar will add fuel to the fire. A major sovereign debt default is coming. As Churchill’s England was unprepared for war, most nations are unprepared for the future.

