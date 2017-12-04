The Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay Welcomes Christmas

December ushers in the Christmas season once again and a memorable way to celebrate is to join the festivities. The Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay has prepared activities to mark the season.

For starters, witness the Lighting of the Advent Candles – a Christian tradition that symbolizes the passage of the four weeks of Advent. Catch this on December 03, 10, 17, 24, 2017 at 6:00 PM.

Get your souvenir shots when you smile and pose for “selfies” with cute and cheerful Elves by the fireplace. This runs from December 16, 2017 to January 08, 2018 at 7:00 – 8:00 PM.

It’s also the season to remember others in need. Hang your heart warming Christmas messages on the Tree of Hope. Let us support the Baguio General Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. This starts on December 1, 2017 to January 3, 2018 at 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

You can also shop for gifts at The Shop and be inspired by selected works of local artists displayed at The Lobby.

All these and more when you visit The Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay this December!