The Fed does/doesn’t matter

The US Federal Reserve (the Fed) met this past week in the last hurrah for its now former head Janet Yellen. During her four-year stint as Fed chairman, just about nothing positive was accomplished to meet the Fed’s complete mandates of “maximizing employment, stabilizing prices and moderating long-term interest rates.”

The fact that US joblessness has fallen has also to do with people leaving the work force and thereby “reducing” unemployment. Prices and inflation have certainly been “stabilized,” but that is somewhat of a failure since the Fed has been saying for years that it was trying to increase inflation. But that goes along with the “moderating long-term interest rates” as it is hard not to accomplish that goal as the Fed has kept its benchmark interest rates at nearly the lowest in the past 5,000 years.

All of this means very little to you and is only of importance to those of us that think all of that is important, which in the bigger picture, is not. What I mean is that for the ordinary citizen, the Fed has reduced itself to being an afterthought as to what affects the lives of normal people.

However, Fed policies under Yellen have meant a great deal to the owners of listed New York Stock Exchange shares and to the companies that issue those shares. From a Dow Jones Industrial Average index reading of 16,000, the market is now up to near 26,000, or a gain of about 60 percent since Yellen assumed Fed command.

All the nonsense talk about how the top 1 percent of the world’s rich holds more wealth than everyone else combined is based on the value of their shareholding going higher. Of course, that paper wealth has skyrocketed, but the implication that it has come at the expense of the “poor” is ignorant reasoning. Certainly, paper wealth is one measure of wealth, but like my sainted mother used to say, “You can only wear one pair of shoes at a time.”

The poor are not going to be any wealthier if the global stock markets go down 90 percent, thereby reducing the “wealth” of the rich.

Fed policy has increased the value of the stock market through low interest rates and that may be coming to an end. Based on the statements by new Fed Chairman Jerome

Powell, US interest rates are going higher. The US stock market fell, not because of the super duper blue blood moon but because of the fear he might actually do what he says.

Depending on which analysis you look at, 60 percent to 80 percent of the increase in US stock-market prices is a result of companies buying back their own shares. With low interest-rate borrowing, companies borrow and buy their own shares, thereby inflating the price. A Fed interest-rate increase would matter because no longer would companies be able to afford to borrow and then buy their shares. That would potentially be a stock market killer, or it could create share price stagnation.

A Fed interest-rate increase would not matter much—assuming the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) also raises interest rates—to the local stock market. While a big deal is made out of some local companies buying back their stock to pump/support share price, it is a tiny factor in the overall scheme of things. The local composite index being up 25 percent in 2017 did not come on the back of corporate borrowing and buying.

If the Fed raises rates, that is fine. If the BSP raises rates to taper down inflation, that is also fine. But any drop of the local market because of fears about the Fed is only a knee-jerk reaction and may turn into a trap.

****

E-mail me at [email protected] Visit my web site at www.mangunonmarkets.com. Follow me on Twitter @mangunonmarkets. PSE stock-market information and technical analysis tools provided by the COL Financial Group Inc.