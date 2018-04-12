The drifting King of Nations comes to the Philippines

Story & Photos by Patrick P. Tulfo

FANS of drifting have something to look forward to as The Federal Tyres King of the Nations Pro Series, which is dubbed as KONPH2018, is coming to the Philippines for the last round of the Asian leg of the highly anticipated event.

Big names in the fast and the furious motorsport, such as Daigo Saito, Hirohide Tanaka, Keichiro Kaderaku and Tony “Halfbreeds” Arakaki of Japan, David Devil Dorigo of Thailand, Nasser Almutairi of Kuwait and Zai “BullZai” Hamdan of Malaysia will be flying to the Philippines to compete with local heroes like Luis Gono (probably the youngest in the field), David Feliciano, Alex Perez, Atoy Llave, Jason Chuachoy, Audel aka “Dr. Drift” Sison, Alvan Fowlerr, Patrick Ng, Boodie Dabasol, Luis Sayson, John Boban, Norman Wycoco, Mark Bernardo, John Lazaga, Norman Agojo and Ralph Tan.

In a well-attended press conference held recently at the Manila International Auto Show, Mandy Eduque, AAP Motorsports chairman said, “The Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP) looks forward to the staging of the King of Nations drifting event on May 25 to 27, as this will be the first drifting event in the country to be sanctioned by AAP, since Federation Internationale De Automobile (FIA) accepted drifting as an accredited motor sport event only last year.”

He added, “We are very excited in the staging of this event, as we watched the sports grow through the years. The FIA has already come up with a whole bunch of rules, so we will be observing and governing the event according to FIA standards.”

Meanwhile, King of the Nations Head Judge Vernon Zwaneveld, who had just arrived from Thailand, echoed Eduque’s statement by saying that the KONPH2018 will be the most anticipated drifting event of the year. “I am so excited to be here in the Philippines. I’ve seen some talented Filipino drivers abroad, but I can’t wait to see the local drifters who I heard are young and skilled, as well.”

The Federal Tyres King of Nations Pro Series prides itself as the oldest drift series in Europe and is the third most-followed motorsport in the world, according to FIA Motor Sport Conference 2014. It is also recognized as one of the world’s leading professional drifting championships, which serves as a platform for professional drifters to compete in multiple events and demonstrations.

KONPH2018, which is sponsored by Federal Tyres, ST Suspensions, Remus, Autophile, Autoplus, Motul and Fontana Leisure Park, is the last round of the King of Nations Asia ProSeries 2018 and the 12th of 24 events on this year’s international drifting calendar. The first event was held in Verona, Italy, in January, while the first round of the Asia ProSeries was held in Thailand in March.

Stephen “Stiggy” Evans, Philippine Round technical consultant for the anticipated event, said, “The Federal Tyres King of Asia Pro-Series is our first series outside Europe. This year in its fourth season, we will return for an intense three-round competition, as some of the world’s best will go head-to-head on some of the most well-known circuits. This is, undoubtedly, the hottest region when it comes to drifting, talent and temperature-wise.” Evans also stated,” Federal Tyres King of Nations promises to deliver an exclusive experience, combined with noise, the smell of smoke and an action full of thrilling entertainment.”

The sport of drifting traces its roots in Japan and is said to be born in the Japanese mountains. It is now the world’s fastest growing motorsport since it was established as a sport by Keiichi Tsuchiya in the 1980s. It has evolved into a worldwide competitive sport that challenges the driver’s ability to control his vehicles. Competitors are judged according to their technique, speed, angle, line and showmanship, as they go through a set of corners in their cars, which are powered by engines that produces 600 to 1,000 brake horsepower.

The KONPH 2018 is supported by Rota, Brembo, Kiss Juice, Clark Speedway, Voda Pure, 10inch Lights and Sounds, NPPA Images, MAD Films and Dole with media partners Manila Times, AutoCar, driven2ride and 9tro Group Philippines.

For more information, you may visit www. Kingofnations.net and https://web.facebook.com/BackStageEventsPH/.