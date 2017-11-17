The Comeback: Miss Asia Pacific International 2017

Manila – The oldest beauty pageant in Asia is back in the Philippines with forty-two beautiful and empowered women from all over the world vying for the crown.

Miss Asia Pacific International (MAPI) has been around since the 1960s and is now under new ownership and management. The organization has positioned itself to be a pedestal for women who want to be the voice of celebrating beauty and harmony in diversity – empowering women to embrace and exercise their individuality, and encourages them to respect and appreciate those of others.

More than having the girls compete with each other, the organization is focused on forging solidarity among the girls and inspiring them to be epitomes of a strong and confident woman who is proud of herself, her culture, and everything that makes her what she is. This is not just another beauty pageant – this is a program that hopes to create ambassadors that ignite positive change in the global community.

Miss Asia Pacific International was in hiatus for a decade and was re-launched last year with the 22-year old Tessa Helena Le Conge from the Netherlands taking the crown. The event took place at the renowned Sheridan Beach Resort & Spa in Puerto Princesa, Palawan. Now she is back in the country to turn-over the title and the spearheading of the organization’s advocacy to the next MAPI queen.

The much-awaited pageant officially started with the press presentation of the candidates’ last November 13 at Edsa Shangri-La and will be culminated by the Grand Coronation night happening in the nation’s capital – specifically at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre in Resorts World Manila this November 29, 2017. Before the grand night, the girls will be undergoing several preliminary competitions happening around the Philippines.

Tickets for the grand coronation are available at the official website of MAPI, asiapacificintl.com, and at ticketworld.com. For more updates, you can follow Miss Asia Pacific International on Facebook (Miss Asia Pacific International), Instagram (@missasiapacificintl) and Twitter (@ms_asiapacific).