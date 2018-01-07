The Black Nazarene

Millions of Filipinos venerate the Poong Itim na Nazareno (Black Nazarene), a life-sized statue of Jesus fallen under the weight of the cross on his way to calvary.

A sea of humanity honors Poong Nazareno in a procession from the Quirino Grandstand in Luneta Park or Rizal Park to the Basilica Minor in Quiapo.

The Traslación (solemn transfer) is held every January 9, which is not its feast day of the Nazarene as popularly believed, but the reenactment of the image’s Traslación in 1787, to the Minor Basilica from its original shrine inside Intramuros. The feast day of the Nazarene is on Good Friday, which culminates the Passion of Christ.

The 4.3-kilometers. route takes 20 or more hours to navigate. Ardent followers, mostly men, pass through narrow streets from its original shrine in Bagumbayan (Luneta) to the Basilica, its permanent home since January 9, 1787. It was transferred on the orders of the Archbishop of Manila to the church of the Camisa, the original name of Quiapo Church.

Procession in frenzy

Early on January 9, people patiently wait in line for hours to kiss or touch the image before the Traslación.

The religious frenzy starts as soon as the Nazarene is placed on the carriage for the procession. Barefooted Hijos de Nazareno (Sons of the Nazarene) clad in t-shirt with the image of the Nazarene act as honor guards and marshals of the Nazarene.

They help pious followers climb the carriage to touch the Nazarene or the cross, wipe them with handkerchiefs or towels, believing that the holy objects have curative powers.

The weight of the people on the carriage is borne by men who pull the carriage with big ropes on its way.

Women, and even children, clad in maroon and white with gold trimmings follow the carriage. The banners they carry identify their places of abode. Cries of “Viva Nazareno” and prayers fill the air. The crowds move slowly. Moreso when the carriage tilts because of the uneven weight of people on top of the carriage.

Men also take turns in pulling the rope of the carriage. Most prefer to be on the right side because Jesus carried the cross on his right shoulder.

The heat, hunger and pressure often cause others to collapse, lose consciousness or get hurt. But, Samaritans are always on the look-out, rescue and succor.

Once, I joined the procession, and positioned myself on the outer most lane. The sudden surge of people, akin to unexpected wave of the sea, caught me by surprise. And I was no longer walking on my feet but pushed forward by the people around me.

The Nazarene: A provenance

The Nazarene is brought out of the Basilica thrice a year: on Good Friday to commemorate its feast and the Passion of Christ; on New Year’s eve, which is the first day of the novena for the Traslación; and on January 9.

It is believed the Black Nazarene was originally a fair-complexioned Jesus Christ and turned black because of a fire on board in a galleon trade, according to the Festivals and Holidays.com.

However, Msgr. Sabino Vengco, who made a personal research in Mexico, however, attested that the Nazareno is truly black. Carved by an unknown Mexican, it is made of mesquite wood, which is a popular medium during the 16th century. The Virgin of Antipolo is of allied provenance. A similar image of Cristo Negro is venerated in Portobelo, Mexico.

Transported in a galleon from Acapulco, Mexico, the Nazarene arrived in Manila on May 31, 1606, with the first group of Augustinian Recollects. It was welcomed by Basilio Sancho de Santos Justa y Rufina, archbishop of Manila and Recollect priests.

To promote devotion to Jesus Nazareno, the Roman Catholic Church granted approval to the Confraternity of the Most Holy Jesus Nazareno on April 21, 1621.

Other historians maintain that it was Pope Innocent X who recognized the lay confraternity of Santo Cristo Jesus Nazareno to strengthen devotion on April 20, 1650.

The image was first enshrined in Saint John Baptist Church in Luneta, then transferred to Recoletos Church, also known as Saint Nicholas of Tolentino, a larger Recollect Church inside Intramuros.

Refuge of the poor

The Philippine Economic Profile for 2017 reported that poverty affects 20 percent of the Philippine population of more than 100 million. Sixty percent of them live in rural areas where health and economic needs are more severe and challenging.

The problems of the poor are plenty, diverse and heart-breaking. Bro. Valentin Valdonato, a devotee of the Black Nazarene and a lay minister of the Lady of Abandoned Parish, said that for four decades, he was a member of a counseling group that advices devotees who seek guidance and solutions to problems during the period when Msgr. Josefino Ramirez was the rector of Quiapo Church. The guidance is now provided by priests through the daily confessional.

The playfulness of fate, though, continues. Valdonado said when a problem devotees bring to the Nazarene’s merciful gaze is solved another dilemma occurs.

To augment supplications, there are women willing to pray the rosary with the devotee. Although already a rare sight, some devotees still walk on their knees from the door of the church to the altar as they plead for a specific intention or to give thanks for an answered prayer.

However, outside the Quiapo Church, fortune-tellers and card readers abound for a fee. Religious medals, charms, amulets and herbal medicines are peddled, as well.

A replica of the Nazarene are also displayed in many churches in the country.

Indeed, God is the shepherd and refuge of the poor and the needy. Loyal followers of the Nazarene attest that He upholds their causes and hears pleadings for succor.

Santiago is a former regional director of the Department of Education-National Capital Region. She is currently a faculty member of Mater Redemptoris Collegium in Calauan, Laguna, and of Mater Redemptoris College in San Jose City, Nueva Ecija.