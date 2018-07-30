The bigger picture

One of the reasons I find the financial and economic world fascinating is that it never stops to take a breath. If you were to follow it as closely as it deserves, you would need at least five TV sets running 24/7, sort of like Netflix on steroids. Watching the perpetual flow of information, you would realize that virtually everything is connected one way or another.

It is a balloon—when you push one side, the other side bulges out. The problem is that most of the analysis and commentary we get rarely see the other side of the balloon.

This past week the International Monetary Fund predicted the Venezuela inflation rate would hit 1 million percent this year. Of course it is the US economic sanctions on Venezuela that is causing all the problems. But what are those sanctions?

The US government has placed broad financial sanctions targeting the Venezuelan government’s ability to access US debt and equity markets. But then again, Venezuela was the fourth-largest supplier of crude oil and products to the US in 2017. Others say the inflation rate is all China’s fault because Venezuela owes China so much money. Except, the economic collapse of Venezuela preceded its Chinese borrowing. China is a predator lender, circling a wounded economy like wolves ready to devour a wounded deer.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, appears to be the richest person in the world, maybe in all of history, with a current net worth of $143 billion. Naturally, to some this is evil. If Bezos sold all his Amazon stock for cash, he could wipe out world poverty and hunger, bring the Bali tiger back from extinction and give us more legroom when flying economy class.

Amazon employs 600,000 people and, despite the fact that some of the jobs are like being a galley slave in ancient Rome, their employment is tied to Bezos making money. Last year Amazon generated $178 billion in revenues, which means many people were employed making the things sold on Amazon.com. You cannot separate Jeff Bezos’ personal wealth from the wealth that Amazon is creating for millions of people.

Criticism of Amazon’s income tax payments—or lack thereof—may be justified, but there is a bigger picture. And speaking of pictures, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson earned $65 million for his movies in 2017. Why is no one complaining about that?

The “trade war” between the two giants—the US and China—has created many experts. Except it is more of a “war” between David and Goliath and this time, David is not going to win. Another “goliath”—the European Union (EU)—set down in the US to talk free trade.

Note these facts: The US and EU account for over 50 percent of the global economy and trade, exchanging $1.1 trillion worth of goods and services. One-third of world trade involves the US and EU with the US being the No. 1 customer on earth and the EU being No. 2.

The total US investment in the EU is 300 percent higher than its investment in Asia. EU investment in the US is 800 percent higher than its investment in India and China combined. Therefore, if the US and the EU do join hands in trade, they could potentially put the economic squeeze on China, pushing that economy back to 1992 when its growth rate was 2 percent.

The economic world is larger and more complex than it may seem. Unfortunately, all we often get is a one-sentence synopsis like on Netflix, and that tells us little about the movie.

