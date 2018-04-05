The beginning of new hope

‘THE Son of Man must be delivered over to the hands of sinners, be crucified and on the third day be raised again.” (Luke 24:7)

As we are on the first week of the Easter Sunday, let us all rejoice that we have been saved from our sins by our Savior Jesus Christ by sacrificing His life in the cross.

The resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ marks the triumph of good over evil, sin and death. This celebration proves that everyone who believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life. And since Easter represents the fulfillment of God’s promises to mankind, it is the most important celebration in the year of our Lord.

Recognizing the value of Easter, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle is inviting all the Catholic faithful to come and join “The Word Exposed: Seeing SIGNS of LIFE in our TIMES” Easter Recollection.

Organized by the Jesuit Communications Foundation, Cardinal Tagle will speak about how the faithful can deepen their faith to our Savior Jesus Christ by recognizing the power of God in overcoming death in order to save us from our sins.

Those who intend to watch the event live may avail themselves of the free tickets through Tanging Yaman Stores outlets at Ateneo de Manila University campus, SM Megamall, St. Paul Bookstore (SM North Edsa), the Chancery of Arzobispado de Manila in Intramuros, Manila, and at the Radio Veritas station on West Avenue, Quezon City.

To learn more about the event, visit www.jescom.ph or call the Jesuit Communications Foundation line (+632) 426-5971.

