The 9 lives of ‘Lazarus’ passenger bus franchises

The streets and highways of Metro Manila are all too crammed to accommodate more buses, especially during peak hours, and with the worsening traffic congestion in the metropolis, the government deemed it right to prevent another catastrophic event that could further aggravate the chronic problem that causes billions of pesos in losses daily.

After being resurrected from the dead, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) decided to bury deep into the ground the franchises of five bus companies: Pangasinan Five Star Bus, Bataan Transit, Victory Liner, Luzon Cisco Transport and First North Luzon Transit.

The franchises of these bus companies were called by critics as “Lazarus franchises,” or expired transport operation certificates that were revived by a former Court of Appeals justice.

So what are Lazarus franchises, and how do they fit into this traffic mess in Metro Manila?

Instant

In a nutshell, a Lazarus franchise is a certificate of public convenience that is deemed to be “long dead” or expired, as the bus company that holds such a certificate has stopped its operations.

Reportedly, these franchises, insiders were quoted as saying, were being peddled at about P100,000 per unit to those who want to have their own franchises without having to go through the legal process of proving their qualifications.

The “instant franchises” are peddled to operators who want to legalize the operation of their colorum buses.

An example of a “dead” franchise that is being revived, through the scheme of hearing a petition to approve its sale to a transferee, is the long-expired Pantranco North Express Inc. franchise.

Expired

The Pantranco certificate, which expired 25 years ago, involves 783 units authorized in 128 provincial routes from several points in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon to Metro Manila.

In 1993 these franchises were declared “invalid” by the regulator, after they were deemed worthless for not being used due to bankruptcy.

Because of this, the workers group of the company and the creditors tried to monetize what was left of the company—scrap metal and dead franchises.

Pantranco Retrenched Employees Association (Panrea) laid claim on the 489 franchises held by Pantranco. They sought the regulator’s approval for the sale of these franchises, but failed to get the regulator’s nod, given that they were unused for more than half a decade.

What was awarded to these workers were almost a million pesos in compensation and what was left of the properties of Pantranco, namely: machinery, equipment and units. It did not, however, receive approval for the transfer of franchises to them.

Raised from the dead

Several moves were done to revive such certificates, leading to the coining of the term, Lazarus franchise, a reference to the biblical character Lazarus, whom Jesus raised from the dead.

One semi-successful attempt was made in 2012, when the regulator, through its former board member Manuel Iway, ruled a “sale and transfer order” of the 489 franchises to Victory Liner Inc. of the Hernandez family even without public hearings while concurrently invoking workers’ rights on the franchises.

It was, however, declared invalid by then-Transportation Secretary Manuel A. Roxas II. His successor, Transportation Secretary Joseph Emilio A. Abaya, formally ruled the move illegal.

After the Aquino administration took its bow in 2016, the Hernandez family then sought for the revival of the dead franchises before the Court of Appeals (CA).

Questionable CA ruling

By November 2016, a ruling by Appellate Court Justice Normandie B. Pizzaro ruled that these franchises were still “alive” and decided to give all 489 of them to Victory Liner.

However, the First Division of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno, decided to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) to prevent the execution of the CA ruling.

Despite this, the regulator, through Chairman Martin M. Delgra, issued a memorandum of compliance to Victory Liner, reminding the bus firm to register the franchise under its various companies.

Just last week the regulator decided to scrap the said memo, on the merit of an opinion sent by the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG).

According to Solicitor General Jose C. Calida, the regulator must uphold the High Court’s stay order against the Pizzaro ruling.

“A restraining order issued by the Supreme Court or member thereof shall be effective until further orders. Therefore, it is our humble opinion that the TRO…remains to be valid and effective in spite of the issuance of the entry of judgement by the same SC division,” he said, citing former decisions of the High Court as its basis for the OSG’s opinion.

Immediately, Delgra issued five separate orders recalling his earlier memorandum of compliance, citing the OSG’s position.

Loss

CRITICS have noted that additional bus units that pass through and ply routes within Metro Manila may cause another traffic mayhem that could probably aggravate the already chronic congestion in the metropolis.

Losses in relation to traffic in Metro Manila, according to the Japan International Cooperation Agency, have reached the P3.5-billion-per-day mark. Previous estimates were only at P2.4 billion daily.

It may reach the P5.4-billion mark should the government fail to mitigate the traffic congestion in Metro Manila through infrastructure development and route rationalization.

Conditional revival

According to Jose Regin F. Regidor, a research fellow at the University of the Philippines-Diliman National Center for Transportation Studies, the franchises may be revived, so long as it follows a list of requirements that will ensure that traffic will not be adversely affected by such a move.

“My opinion is that brands associated with these franchises can be revived, but there are prerequisites. These include an inventory of units currently operating in relation to the demand,” he told the BusinessMirror.

What needs to be verified, first and foremost, is the demand.

“The rule is to determine first if existing operators/companies can cover the increasing demand. If not, then the LTFRB may decide to open routes for new players, including issuance of new franchises,” he said.

Regidor noted, however, that “new” may refer to “resurrected” franchises that have name recall among people.