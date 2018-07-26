The 3 Magnitudes of First-rate Customer Service In a Business

An international research done by RedAlkemi, an organization that does web development and Internet marketing, suggests that 60% of organizations consider customer service as the top-most priority for their businesses. However, customer service is something that is not given as much as importance here in the Philippines, as much as other countries. Try visiting an average local sari-sari store; the store owner or manager would give you service and sell their products without even looking you in the eye, sometimes mixed with a frown. You, as a local buyer, would feel less empowered and feel that you are not given as much importance and consideration as you should.

“A big percent of micro, small and medium enterprise businesses in the Philippines close down within three years from its opening. The more advanced and more success-driven companies however know the difference that a good customer service can make for their company.” according to Philip Nucleus Sia, founder of COMPETAD Training and Professional Development Services, a company that offers Time and Stress Management, Communications, Basic Leadership, Change Management, Professionalism courses and Image and Perception Management.

Customer service should be a deep experiential effort you do for your clientele, as your efforts should connect to them I a sensory level, and even mentally and emotionally because you are driving them to create purchase decisions from your brand.

“There is a spiritual aspect to our lives- when we give, we receive- when a business does something good for somebody, that somebody feels good about them!” famously quoted by Ben Cohen, Co-Founder of Ben & Jerry’s, a successful American ice cream business that began its journey in 1978 in providing great quality ice cream around the world.

Let’s take a step back and let us take a look at an even bigger picture. We are all individual consumers. As consumers, we all want to feel comfortable, have the sense of being welcomed and taken cared of, while doing transactions in every business. If we feel otherwise, we will most likely to never come back.

Enterprises should recognize and always remember the importance of customer service. Here are the 3 magnitudes of first-rate customer service in a business:

It can help build and increase customer loyalty.

When customers feel important, valued and appreciated, it is likely that they will return the courtesy to your company. “Filipino agents made their mark in the world of customer service with their genuine concern for their customers,” according to Customer Support Philippines, a premier call center organization catering to large scale enterprises and small and medium businesses engaged in manufacturing, consumer electronics, technology and consumer electronics. The Filipino innate hospitality and nurturing attributes translate to global standards of customer service. That is the reason multinational companies have built their organizations with outsourced Filipino agents, which then proves that excellent customer service attracts more revenues and investment opportunities.

It can enhance the amount of money each customer spends with your products.

Loyal customers tend to spend more time with the businesses that they had already experienced having a positive transaction with. The more products they purchase and services they render from you, the more profits will come that will help boost your business.

For Illac Diaz, Executive Director of My Shelter Foundation and Founder of Pier One Seaman’s Dorm, making money and social responsibility are two sides of the same coin. “I could have turned my back. I grew up with privilege; I have my own business, but I believe that whatever is given to you, you need to give back to the community, to society,” he mentioned in an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer. He is so focused and concerned about the satisfaction of his guests, that he even gives them his cell phone number so that they can personally tell him about their complaints or suggestions. Trust is the key.

It can drive positive word-of-mouth marketing strategy.

Since the trust and value between the customers and the business have been solidly established, they will be happily obliged to promote your enterprise. This will put you in good standing with the community.

Dr. Roland Hortaleza, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Splash Corporation, a premier Filipino company with business interests in personal care and food manufacturing, marketing and distribution in the Philippines and in the international market mentioned, “A lot of businessmen are fueled by the insatiable need to get bigger. I am not like that. Right now I just want to professionalize my team, continuously improve our system, and I know everything else will follow. I’m at a stage where I want to give back to society, in particular to my constituents, and to the Filipino consumer who has helped us to be where we are now. This company has a mission: ‘To uplift the pride and well-being of the Filipino.’” This kind of business mindset has definitely resulted to Splash Corporation’s successful venture, as their products such as Vitresse, Maxipeel and SkinWhite have been some of the beauty staples of satisfied Filipina customers today.

Going the extra mile in taking care to make your trusted consumers feel good about doing commerce with your company can have a huge difference over time. It’s completely a win-win situation for the enterprise and the customers. Not only have you gained a good profit for your company, but to be able to have a sense of good service to give to your fellow people will also ultimately benefit the society, which then can give you happiness and satisfaction from within.