That was the year that was

Every year gives us its own unique events and news.

In fact, 2017 may be a champion in the “What Just Happened?” category.

The biggest story in my world is cryptocurrencies and, specifically, Bitcoin. I am taken back to my distant childhood, watching a television program—in black and white of course—that started with “It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman!” In other words, no one was sure what it was flying through the sky. The same is true of Bitcoin.

Some people say it is a currency. In 2010 10,000 Bitcoins could buy two pizzas, but it is now worth $100 million. That sounds like the Zimbabwean dollar from 2007 to 2009 in reverse. Sure, Bitcoin is a currency if you want to buy a Subway sandwich in Buenos Aires. A Wall Street Journal reporter just bought a pizza with Bitcoin. The total price including transaction charge was $76.16.

Over the past two weeks, the cost to complete a transaction has skyrocketed from about $6 on average to $26. The Bitcoin network is struggling to process more than four transactions per second globally. Unless you want to wait several hours for the transaction to go through, you have to pay a high fee. Imagine going to the department store to buy a pair of socks and being told to wait four hours or pay a P1,300 transaction fee.

Bitcoin is supposedly a storage of wealth like gold. But like gold, Bitcoin has no value other than its convertibility to “real money.” Also like gold, that convertibility is available only at the mercy of the government. In 1933 the United States stopped US currency from being converted to gold. It was unlawful to own gold. What would happen if the government(s) shut down all the Bitcoin exchanges and made it unlawful to buy anything —except illegal drugs and guns—with cryptocurrencies?

Speaking of Bitcoin exchanges, a small Korean exchange, Youbit, just shut down and reduced the value of Bitcoin by 25 percent as it was hacked for the second time this year. Hackers made off with nearly $70 million from a major cryptocurrency-mining service NiceHash.

In August 2016 Bitfinex was hacked with $66 million stolen and the Parity Multisig Wallet hack took $32 million in July 2017. These are only the big ones. If these incidents happened with “real money” like the $80-million Bangladesh Central Bank hack, there would be international outrage. Bitcoin will be just as big a story in 2018.

On the local front, the saga that led to the delisting from the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) of Calata Corp. is the winner. My sympathy for the investors that are still holding shares is the same for an adult who blows off a couple of fingers with an illegal Super Lolo firecracker—not much.

Forget about the stock manipulation from listing day. The share price went from P2.64 on August 5, 2016, to P4.08 on September 6, 2016, on the news that Calata was going to a joint venture on a Cebu casino project. When the deal evaporated, the price was back to P2.76 on November 14, 2016. In early-2017 we saw a move to P2.37 and, by May, the price was below P2.

Considering that the stock market was up 8 percent, Calata was not exactly a candidate for the “Blue Chip Stock Hall of Fame.”

Due to the controversy, the PSE has added a “suitability” requirement for approval of an initial public offering listing, defined as looking at the individuals behind the company. My reaction to that idea is probably best left unsaid. 2018 will be even more interesting than 2017.

