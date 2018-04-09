Thais foil PHL bid

THE course that is Thailand continued to wreck havoc even on local soil as the Thais downed the home team, 4-1, in the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group II Tie semifinals last Sunday at the Philippine Columbian Association Court in Paco, Manila.

The PCA’s shell courts have, for so long, been the favored surface of Filipino players, but this time the favor went the visitors’ way on a hot and humid day when the local Cuppers tried to go all out to finally break the Thai jinx.

Jeson Patrombon, the star of opening day, couldn’t replicate his sweet strokes in the reverse singles as Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul took down the Filipino, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.

Johnny Arcilla and Francis Casey Alcantara followed suit with twins Sanchai and Sonchat Ratiwana imposing their will over the Filipinos in the doubles match, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

The two setbacks killed the chances of the Filipinos to advance in the next round of Group II action.

John Bryan Otico yielded to Palaphoom Kovapitukted, 3-6, 4-6, as Thailand advanced to the Finals—awaiting the winner of the Lebanon-Hong Kong tie.

Patrombon easily dispatched Jirat Navasirisomboon, 6-2, 6-2, for the country’s first victory last Saturday. Unfortunately, it was the last shining moment for the Filipinos, with Otico absorbing a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Trongcharoenchaikul in the following match.

Arcilla and Alcantara failed to carry the momentum from a spirited first-set rally as the Ratiwana brothers, the Southeast Asian Games doubles champions in Malaysia last year, seized every opportunity to nail the victory.

With the country’s campaign on the line, Patrombon was just overwhelmed by his top-seeded opponent Trongcharoenchaikul, who finished the deal in two hours and 20 minutes.

“It was a tough win. It took us some time to adjust to the surface but, when we won the tiebreaker, we gained confidence in our shots, and that was it,” Sonchat Ratiwatana said.

The result though was a little improvement from last year’s when the Thais swept the tie, 5-0, at home in Nonthaburi.

Patrombon, PJ Tierro, and AJ Lim limped badly as mainstays Alcantara, Treat Huey and Ruben Gonzales succumbed to injuries.

The victory also served as a fitting birthday present for the 6-foot-3 Trongcharoenchaikul, who turned 23 last Sunday.

“We fell short but I’m happy with our performance,” Alcantara said.

Despite the loss, Philippines Coach Chris Cuarto was pleased with his boys.

“Those were still good matches,” Cuarto said. “The boys played far better from what were expected of them.”

The loss kept the Philippines in Group II next season.