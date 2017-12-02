Thailand, Vietnam rule eSports event

Before last weekend, my knowledge of “Defense of the Ancients 2” (Dota 2) and Counter-Strike was limited to the sights and sounds of overenthusiastic teenage boys playing these games at Internet shops. Some of my friends’ sons would play these while I was visiting their homes and they would be noisy and very excited.

Anyway, last week I got to attend the GeForce Esports eXtreme Tournament (GEXT) 2017, an eSports tournament at the Glorietta Activity Center organized by Nvidia. Gamers from different countries—Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines—battled for supremacy in Dota 2 and “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” (CS:GO).

Over 1,000 teams from these countries had been battling for slots in the finals for the past six months, according to Nvidia Philippines Country Manager Jerome Matti.

Teams from Thailand and Vietnam emerged as champions in their respective categories.

The tournament kicked off in June in the Philippines and ended with the finals on November 25 and 26.

Nvidia designs graphics processing units (GPUs) for the gaming, cryptocurrency and professional markets. It also creates system-on-a-chip units for the mobile computing and automative markets. It is best known for its GPU product called GeForce.

This is what I know about eSports or gaming: Gamers/players need special personalized and designed computers, which is why Apple computers are never used for gaming.

Gaming really tests the capabilities of a computer. In fact, an enduring trend among serious gamers is “overclocking,” which means pushing a normal CPU to its limits. Some methods even use liquid nitrogen to cool the CPU, while this is going on.

“Overclocking will void the warranty of your retail CPU. Overclocking may destroy your CPU, your motherboard or your system memory. It may corrupt your hard drive. Be careful when overclocking. You have been warned,” says an article in PCworld.com.

Where am I going with this? To prove that eSports or online games isn’t just for hormonal teens. It’s not just a way for them to release aggressive behavior. It’s serious stuff. Some people, apparently, are professional gamers, meaning they do this for a living.

So this was the premise of GEXT 2017: That eSports is bigger than we ever imagined it was. Gamers are nerds and/or geniuses, and I use the word “nerd” with the highest respect here. Gamers need the highest skills to compete. They should have excellent motor skills, good eyesight and hearing and be more than proficient in math. I would imagine that they also know something about computer hardware and software.

Organized by Nvidia, Gext 2017 was staged in GeForce Certified iCafes, featuring gaming PCs driven by Nvidia GeForce GPUs in the participating Southeast Asian countries.

It was supported by gold sponsors Colorful, Coolermaster and Palit, along with silver sponsors Galax, MSI, Thermaltake and TTesports.

The goal of Gext 2017, which was streamed live, was to grow the gaming community in the region by creating more accessible opportunities for amateur gamers.

Matti explained that Nvidia put up the $10,000 prize money with the help of its partners and mounted and organized the tournament.

“This was the first Southeast Asian finals and it was held in the Philippines because there’s a fast-growing gaming community here. We also want to build more excitement on electronic sports in the country and the region,” he said.

Matti said the logistics of mounting the tournament was huge, citing the fact that Nvidia’s regional team even came to Manila to support Nvidia Philippines for the event.

Gext 2017 being the first event, Nvidia plans to stage it again in 2018.

“I am not sure if it will be held in the Philippines again, but it is possible,” Matti said.

Most women shop, dine out and meet up with friends during weekends. I, on the other hand, spent it in the presence of some of Southeast Asia’s best gamers. That’s not a bad thing at all. I salute these eSports who are changing the world, one game at a time.