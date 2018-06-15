Thai wins in Lipa

THREATENED by an amateur after nine holes, Yupaporn Kawinpakorn turned in a kind of finish that wins big-time golf tournaments—an eagle-spiked 32—as she ran away with The Women’s Championship crown with a closing 67 at the Summit Point Golf and Country Club on Friday in Lipa City.

Lois Kaye Go took the cudgels for the embattled local pros and pulled to within one in a flight ahead with a flawless 34 at the front and kept an impressive bogey-free round of 68. But it proved not enough to stop Kawinpakorn, who eagled the par-5 14th and birdied Nos. 11 and 15 to highlight her scorching finish that netted her a three-stroke romp over Go and fellow Thai Chonlada Chayanun on a 54-hole total of 10-under 206.

She hit the sack early Thursday and credited her clutch eagle for the win.

“I’ve been grinding it out the last seven weeks so it was a much-needed rest. I felt really good when I woke up and had a lot of energy,” said Kawinpakorn, who hacked a solid 6-iron second shot from 170 yards on No. 14 and drilled in the putt from 16 feet for eagle and a three-shot cushion against Go, who parred the par-5 hole.

“There was a bit of wind so I picked my 6-iron to do the trick,” said Kawinpakorn, who pocketed P350,000 for her feat, her second straight after posting a two-shot win in the China Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour in Guangdong last Saturday.

It was also her second triumph on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) this year after the ace shotmaker from Samut Prakan Province beat Chihiro Ikeda by three at Beverly Place in Pampanga in January.

Despite her failed title bid, Go, 19, proved she’s ripe for the picking, handily winning the low amateur honors with a joint runner-up finish with Chayanun, who shot a 69, at 209. Chayanun pocketed P185,000.

“Before Summit, my putting was off but there was much improvement the last two days. In fact, it was better than I expected,” said Go, who also flashed a near-flawless iron game, hitting all but one green inside 15 feet.

“That created a lot of birdie opprotunities. Too bad, I didn’t make some of them coming home,” she added.

Onkanok Soisuwan, who made it four-of-eight for the vaunted Thai side with a seven-shot victory at Mount Malarayat last month, also carded a 69 and finished fourth at 211 worth P125,000.

Ikeda also moved within two off Kawinpakorn with a 33 start but the LPGT Eagle Ridge winner faltered at the back with three bogeys against a bogey, finishing with a 71 and ending up fifth at 214. She received P115,000.

Another Thai Aunchisa Utama struggled with a 73 for a 216 for sixth in the P1.5 million event.