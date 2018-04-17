Tesda conducts deeper probe vs ‘errant’ TVIs

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) has warned at least 85 technical-vocational institutions (TVIs) after some, if not all, were allegedly found to have committed several violations on the implementation of guidelines in the scholarship programs of the agency.

Tesda Director General Guiling A. Mamondiong ordered the creation of a Validation Committee (VC) to conduct an investigation into the alleged violations of the 85 TVIs. He, likewise, sought for the immediate cancellation of these TVIs’ certificates of program registration and the possible filling of charges against them should the initial findings be confirmed.

“The Validation Committee is tasked to verify the findings of the National Inspectorate for the Scholarship Programs [NISP] starting April 16, 2018, to April 30, 2018, and shall submit a report, thereto, with its recommendation on May 7, 2018,” Mamondiong said.

The NISP earlier said it has found possible corrupt practices among TVIs and training centers with registered Tesda courses from 2017 up to the present.

The five-man VC is headed by Director Angelina M. Carreon, Director III of the Tesda’s Planning Office and, as directed by Mamondiong, will be supported by the concerned Tesda regional and provincial/district offices.

In a report submitted by NISP Project Team under Director John D. Simborios, the closure of 43 TVIs and the cancellation of Tesda program registration for 42 others were recommended.

Of these TVIs recommended for closure, four are in the National Capital Region (NCR); Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), two ; Region 3, 21; Region 4A, 12; Region 10, three; and Region 1, one.

Among the 42 TVIs that have been warned, one is in the NCR; CAR, two; Region 1, four; Region 2, two; Region 3, 11; Region 4A, 7; Regions 5 and 6, one each; Region 7, four; Region 10, six; Region 11, two; and Region 12, one.

Tesda also said that 467 more TVIs will still have to undergo “spot inspection” to determine their compliance in the implementation guidelines of the scholarship program. The agency’s NISP said it hopes to finish the inspection by April 30.

The violations committed by the TVIs include hard-to-locate or erroneous school addresses; unreported change of location; unauthorized collection of fees; no students in attendance; and unreported closure of the program or training center.

Simborios said that it is important to safeguard the funds and ensure proper utilization, especially as these have been allocated for the poor through the Tesda scholarship grants.

On February 1, 2017, Mamondiong formed the NISP to ensure that government funds for the scholarship program channeled through private vocational training centers are being utilized in accordance with the rules of Tesda.

Apart from this, Tesda also conducted a technical audit among TVIs from 2016 up to the present. A report on the audit showed that 18,288 scholarship programs or courses have been audited. Of these, 10,637 TVIs were found to be compliant with Tesda regulations, 572 were reported to have violated these regulations and 773 have been delisted.

On August 30, 2017 coinciding with the 23rd anniversary of Tesda, Mamondiong declared in the presence of President Duterte that Tesda is free from drugs and corruption.

Mamondiong also announced that the agency is ready to give a P 50,000 reward to anyone who could provide substantial information of any corrupt practices being committed within Tesda or any of its institutions.