Teo eyes stricter law to preserve Boracay

Authorities assured that the full-scale government effort on the famed Boracay Island is geared toward preserving and upgrading the maintenance of its natural assets, amid reports of seawater pollution and street flooding.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo, who heads a multiagency program called “Oplan Save Boracay” (#saveboracay), disclosed that a delegation of senators will check the actual situation on Boracay, as part of the Senate inquiry, in aid of legislation.

Findings of a joint field inspection of Boracay by Teo and Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu recently prompted a congressional inquiry into the island’s condition, as well as a strong directive from President Duterte to implement preventive measures.

“If enacted and implemented, a tourism heritage law will be more effective in ensuring the preservation and protection, not only of Boracay Island and its seawaters, but all of the country’s natural tourist destinations,” said Teo after a daylong multiagency meeting at the DOT recently.

Over 60 establishments, including five-star resorts, have been reportedly dumping untreated sewage water into the seas off Barangays Balabag, Manoc-Manoc and Yapac that comprise Boracay Island, in municipality of Malay, Aklan.

Local government officials have taken flak over the perennial problems of water pollution, lack of garbage disposal and violations of building prohibition of 30 meters from the shoreline.

“Boracay, as it is now, remains among the world’s most beautiful islands as recognized by top international travel magazines, and that’s precisely why we are seriously concerned over these environmental threats that might affect its viability as an international tourist destination,” Teo said.

DOT Undersecretary for Public Affairs Katherine de Castro revealed that a communications plan is being crafted to keep the world updated on the developments on Boracay.

“Certainly, all is not lost for Boracay Island, and we owe our guests, who have set foot in its fine white-sand beaches and have come to love it and its people, to know that this government is taking measures to protect this paradise,” de Castro added.