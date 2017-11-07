Team-based hiring–a new trend?

An interesting trend now is for big companies either to buy start-ups and acquire their talents as a package, or a new CEO brings along his team and outsource the requirement to a third party. It has also been a practice to hire individuals and place them in an environment where the culture has been established and to expect that individual to conform, which is almost next to impossible.

The new hire will take several months to embrace the existing culture and even if they do not agree with the existing structure are forced to adopt them, and lose their own creativity.

An article in the Wall Street Journal dated October 29 by Sydney Finkelstein outlines the benefits of hiring a team over individuals. One downside of hiring an individual is the likelihood that the person is not actually the performer he is perceived to be. Biases and prejudices come into play during the interview, with the interviewer likely hiring people like him or who come from the same background or religion or beliefs. Tests are also not accurate to screen qualified individuals. Attitudes, emotional intelligence, people relationships can only be tested when the person starts working with the company. And even if the person is qualified, envy and apathy from old employees can discourage the new hiree and may even prevent him from using his full potential in his work.

On the other hand, when teams come in, they already have a previous working relationship and have adjusted to each other. Their talents are harmonized and a certain system has already been established. If ever there is competition, it will be healthy and for the good of the group.

In cases where it is not possible to hire a team or buy a start-up and acquiring its talents or outsource its services to a third party, one alternative is for the company to hire individuals who complement each other’s skills and have a common background and perspective. Bonding will be easier, and as a group, there is a special sense of being part of a group that was carefully handpicked to perform specific tasks.

New hires will easily feel as part of a group rather than as outsiders and it will be easier for them to collaborate with other colleagues in other teams.

However, in instances where it is costly or not possible to hire several individuals simultaneously, the decision to outsource can be an alternative. But one should also make sure that the third-party outsourcing provider has a proven track record and has the talent and skill to provide the specific service that a company is looking for.

Third-party outsourcing providers have to deliver the services on the premise that the provider is known for offering such services to other companies. The team members are presumed to have worked together before in certain projects and have established a bond and an efficient way of doing their job.

Even if the members of the team hired by the provider are new hires, each should not feel as newcomers because they come as a team and already have a sense of belonging.

The company, on the other hand, is not be stuck with hirees who are not qualified and cannot adapt to the new culture or environment. If the company or the adopter does not find the team effective in providing the services, they can request the provision of a more effective team. Furthermore, they are able to save on training cost since the provider is the one responsible for the training of the team.

****

Wilma Miranda is the managing partner of Inventor, Miranda & Associates, CPAs, Member, Board of Directors-KPS Outsourcing Inc. and the treasurer of Negros Outsourcing Services Inc.

The views expressed herein do not necessarily reflect the opinion of these institutions.