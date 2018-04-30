Taxpayers fund NFA’s cheap rice–Duterte

President Duterte ordered the National Food Authority (NFA) to ensure the availability of cheap rice at all times by filling its warehouses, whether through its domestic procurement program or importation. The President made this pronouncement in a news briefing upon his arrival from Singapore where he attended the 32nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Singapore.

“It’s better to sell cheap rice to Filipinos. It doesn’t matter if the government incurs losses. It’s okay because the money comes from taxpayers,” Duterte said in Filipino.

“Buy high, sell low” is a policy of the government to ensure food security and stabilize the supply and price of rice, which are the mandates of the NFA.

The food agency usually buys unmilled rice from farmers at a support price of P17 per kilogram (kg). It also imports the staple usually from neighboring Southeast Asian to beef up its buffer stock.

Part of the agency’s rice stockpile is sold to the public at P27 per kg to P32 per kg. Areas stuck by natural disasters also get rice from the food agency. But its buy high, sell low policy has caused the NFA to incur debts amounting to P158.9 billion in 2016.

In recent months, the NFA has been hounded by supply problems because traders offered a higher price for locallyproduced rice. The food agency also failed to immediately secure an approval from the NFA Council (NFAC) for its request to import the staple.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol urged the NFAC and the National Economic and Development Authority to increase the support price of palay. But this was rejected by the Neda, as a higher buying price would be “inflationary.”

Lifting rice import caps

The Philippines has committed to the World Trade Organization (WTO) to enact by June a measure that would scrap the quantitative restriction (QR) on rice, which has effectively limited the entry of cheap imports.

Lawmakers have committed to focus on a bill that seeks to amend Republic Act (RA) 8178, which retained the QR on rice. If enacted, the rice import quotas would be converted into tariffs.

The President’s economic managers are looking forward to its removal as it is expected to make rice cheaper. This is because poor Filipino households spend about 20 percent of their budget for rice.

The Philippines is under pressure to convert its QR into tariff after the waiver on the special treatment on rice expired last June 30. The expiration of the waiver meant that Manila can no longer impose the nontariff measure.

To avoid possible trade disputes, President Duterte issued an executive order which retained the country’s rice concessions as “a sign of goodwill” to the country’s trade partners while RA 8178 is being amended.

However, economists and government officials have noted that retaining the concessions is not a guarantee that trading partners will not file a complaint against the Philippines before the WTO for not converting the QR into tariffs.