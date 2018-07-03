Tax reform one reason behind S&P’s ‘positive’ outlook on PHL

STANDARD & Poor’s Global Ratings (S&P) expressed optimism on the local economy’s prospects on Tuesday, citing the government’s “proactive” approach to policy-making, among others.

In the S&P Asia-Pacific Credit Conditions webcast, S&P economists said the government’s ability to have carried out the first tax-reform package, and proceed with the second package, is one of the reasons the major credit watcher recently decided to put the Philippines’s outlook to positive.

A positive outlook raises the possibility of a credit upgrade in the next 12 to 18 months, depending on the credit watchers’ periodic assessments on the economy’s dynamics.

S&P Senior Director for the Sovereign and International Public Finance Ratings in Asia Pacific Kim Eng Tan said that, while the second tax-reform package has little bearing on the country’s fiscal position, its implementation shows the policy direction of the current administration.

“The key things we are looking at in tax reforms is that the government actually has the ability to carry this out, and I think to the extent that this shows greater proactiveness on the part of the policy-makers and improvements in the government’s support for sovereign ratings,” the S&P official said.

“This is one of the reasons we have a positive outlook on the Philippines’s credit rating,” he added. The administration’s tax package has been receiving a lot of friction from local groups, after provisions in the first package caused prices to spike in recent months.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed inflation averaging at 4.1 percent in the first five months of the year, with the peak hitting in May at 4.6 percent.

This is higher than the BSP target range at 2 to 4 percent for 2018. Central Bank officials expect inflation to rise further to peak around the third quarter of the year.

For local growth, meanwhile, S&P said a pace above 6.5 percent is “very easily achievable” in the next two years.

S&P Asia-Pacific economist Vincent Conti attributed that, in turn, to “the very favorable demographic trends that continue to benefit the Philippines particularly through providing a very mobile and effective labor force that has generated a lot of investments and consumption onshore. And this story has been around for a while.”

He added, “The infrastructure program, or the ramping up of the infrastructure program, is one of the new, relatively newer additions to the policy tool kit. And that’s actually a positive, in that it can generate even further potential growth farther into the future. So overall, the growth outlook in the Philippines is pretty strong,” he added.