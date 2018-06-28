Tax effort in January-May grows at record rate

THE government’s tax effort for the first five months of the year increased by 1.19 percentage points to 16.33 percent, the Department of Finance reported, citing as factors the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law and enhanced administrative efforts by revenue-collecting agencies.

The DOF’s latest economic bulletin said the improvement in the tax effort from January to May this year was “highest first five months’ tax effort ever achieved.”

Tax revenues from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) rose by 15.5 percent to reach P827.7 billion for the same period this year compared to last year’s P716.8 billion.

For the Bureau of Customs (BOC), tax revenues grew by 31.2 percent, amounting to P229.4 billion for the five-month period, coming from P174.9 billion in 2017

The government’s total tax revenue for the period amounted to P1.066 trillion, expanding by 18.4 percent from the recorded P901 billion last year.

In terms of total revenue, the government registered P1.186 trillion this year, expanding by 19 percent compared to last year’s P996 billion. Revenue effort rose by 1.43 percentage points, settling at 18.7 percent, coming from 16.74 percent in the same period for 2017.

“The national government revenues rose by 19.0 percent in the first five months of 2018 as the first phase of TRAIN took effect and tax administration improvements were enhanced, almost doubling nominal GDP [gross domestic product] growth which registered 9.7 percent during the first quarter,” the DOF bulletin added.

In December 2017 President Duterte signed into law the first package of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP), which is now known as the TRAIN law. The law slashes personal-income tax rates while implementing offsetting measures such as increasing excise tax on fuel and sugar-sweetened beverages, among others, to make up for the revenue loss.

“Fiscal space expanded by TRAIN and tax administration enabled government to boost investments and growth. Public construction expanded 25.1 percent in the first quarter, boosting GDP growth by 0.4 percentage point while government consumption rose 13.6 percent, contributing incremental 1.4 percentage points to growth,” it added.

The DOF further pointed out that the country’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals will continue to boost economic growth.

“Strong macroeconomic fundamentals backed by tax reforms and the “Build, Build, Build” program will continue to boost economic growth closer to the optimum 7 percent-to-8 percent level as the competitiveness of the economy rises and more jobs are created,” the DOF said.