Tax bills high on House agenda for 2018

To help support the government’s accelerated spending plan for its Build, Build, Build (BBB) and social-services programs, the House of Representatives has vowed to prioritize the Duterte administration’s Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP), amid the Charter-change drive and hearings on the impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Recognizing that taxes are the lifeblood of the government, House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Dakila Carlo Cua of Quirino said the lower chamber will prioritize all tax measures of the Duterte administration, with the hope of approving the four remaining tax bills before the mid-term elections in 2019.

Full calendar

Article VI, Section 24 of the Philippine Constitution mandates that all revenue measures shall originate exclusively in the House of Representatives.

“As we look to 2018, we see a very full legislative calendar. We can expect a tight schedule of hearings of many major agenda of the government. Despite this, the House Committee on Ways and Means [and the lower chamber] would still give importance to all the tax measures of the [Duterte] administration,” Cua told the BusinessMirror.

The Duterte administration has five tax-reform packages to finance the government’s ambitious infrastructure program. The Department of Finance (DOF) said about 70 percent of the incremental revenues generated from tax measures will help usher in the country’s “golden age of infrastructure” under Duterte’s watch.

The President earlier admitted that taxes are the reason for government’s very existence, “We must remind ourselves of this basic principle: Our people, through their taxes, provide the lifeblood of the government.”

The Congress will resume its session on Monday to pass several priority measures, which include the ease of doing business bill, the measure seeking to abolish the quantitative restriction (QR) on rice, the Charter-change proposal and “Part B” of Package 1 of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act.

Also high on the agenda is the impeachment hearings against Sereno.

The Part A of TRAIN, which was approved last December, is targeting to raise P130 billion in revenues to finance the administration’s ambitious infrastructure program.

Cua said Congress will pass early this year Part B of Package 1 of the TRAIN Act.

It will focus on the amnesty package, which includes the estate-tax amnesty and a general tax amnesty, he added.

The proposed adjustments in the Motor Vehicle Users Charge and amendments to the bank-secrecy law and automatic exchange of information are also included in the so-called TRAIN Package 1-B.

’Packages’

Currently, there are separate pending bills in the lower chamber providing the estate-tax amnesty, a general tax amnesty and amendments to the bank-secrecy law.

A tax amnesty provides an opportunity for a specified group of taxpayers to pay a defined amount, in exchange for forgiveness of a larger tax liability, including interest and penalties, incurred in prior years without fear of criminal prosecution.

Cua’s Ways and Means Committee is also expected to tackle the second package of the CTRP.

The CTRP’s Package 2 aims to lower corporate income taxes from 30 percent to 25 percent and modernize fiscal incentives in a bid to complement the expected incremental revenues from the first package.

The DOF said in terms of revenue potential, Package 2 would be neutral.

The third package tackles property taxation, with the goal of lowering the rate of donors’ and estate taxes to a flat 6 percent, as well as the rate of transaction taxes on land.

Package 4 focuses on capital-income taxation, which aims to reduce the taxes imposed on interest income earned on peso deposit and investments from 20 percent to 10 percent.

The fifth package is composed mainly of offsetting measures, from taxing fatty foods, luxury items, mining operations, lottery and casinos, revisiting the taxes on tobacco and alcohol to creating a carbon tax.