‘Tatay Sendong’ has been driving a jeepney for the past 4 decades

A FAMOUS fashion designer, Diane von Furstenberg, once said, “Aging is out of your control. How you handle it, though, is in your hands.”

Getting old is inevitable, but aging has never been an excuse for a 77-year-old who has been driving a jeepney for the past four decades to sustain his family’s daily needs.

Rosendo “Tatay Sendong” de Leon Fadriquela from Paco, Manila, complements his income as a jeepney driver by being a vendor in a public market. With this dual job, he was able to send his four children to private school until they graduated from college.

Despite the planned jeepney phase-out, Tatay still considers driving a jeepney as his primary source of income, where he gets his daily needs, such as food and medicine for his health maintenance (vitamins, medicines for hypertension and asthma). For him, his P500 to P600 daily net earnings are already a big help in sustaining his needs. Sometimes, if he does have extra money, he would treat his grandchildren for snacks.

Although his children are now professionals, Tatay Sendong, a widower, said he doesn’t want to be a burden to his children. As much as possible, he doesn’t want to ask money from them because they have their own family to feed and support. If he does, he makes sure he returns it after.

Driving a jeepney is not only for his living expenses. He considers it his passion and his everyday exercise.

Tatay Sendong would rather drive the jeepney than to stay at home and rest. “I feel weak whenever I stop driving and I don’t like that kind of feeling. I would go out and do some stretching. That way, I get to exercise my body and, at the same time, I am able to earn money. I will only stop driving when my body gets weak.”

Though he only borrows the jeepney from a friend, Tatay Sendong drives 12 hours a day, except Friday, from Taft to Guadalupe and back until around 7 p.m.

He does not mind the cramped space nor the occasional passenger who does not pay their fare. He also does not complain about the long hours of sitting, the dust, the heat and the glare of the sun.

However, for those 40 years of driving, he not only served his family; he also served the ordinary people who ride the jeepney.