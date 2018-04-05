Task force crafts action plans to rebuild Boracay

THE interagency body tasked to address the environmental problems besetting Boracay, the country’s top tourist destination, is now finalizing five action plans to step up rehabilitation efforts on the island.

Led by Task Force Boracay, comprising of the departments of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Tourism (DOT) and of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), stakeholders started crafting the actions plans last month, encompassing thematic areas that include problems revolving around water and soil pollution, drainage, solid-waste management, illegal squatting, and law enforcement.

The action plans will be implemented during the six-month moratorium on tourism activities on Boracay Island.

Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. on Wednesday announced that the President has approved the recommendation to close Boracay for six months starting April 26.

Massive activities

Undersecretary Jonas Leones, the designated spokesman of Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu, said there will be massive activities on the island during the period.

While still inspecting unchecked hotels and resorts, the DENR will simultaneously conduct technical meetings with those already issued with notices of violation (NOCs).

According to Leones, the task force will soon start working with various stakeholders “more intensely” to ensure that the problems on Boracay Island are fixed, and issues and concerns raised are addressed.

Because of the severity of the problem, he said short-term, medium-term and long-term solutions are being eyed. “We will closely coordinate with the water concessionares, the local government units, to start fixing the drainage system; upgrading all sewer lines, cleaning of old STP [sewage treatment plant] and putting up of new STPs to ensure that wastewater, in case of discharge, will be treated,” said Leones, also the DENR’s undersecretary for policy and planning, international affairs and foreign-assisted projects.

Drastic measures

He reiterated that with President Duterte’s approval of the task force’s recommendation, drastic measures will be implemented, adding that full cooperation of concerned government agencies, including the local government units, is expected. He clarified, however, that it was not Cimatu alone who decided on the matter.

“At the end of the day, the decision to recommend the closure was an act of an interagency task force and the members supported it. Of course, there were devil advocates during the meetings, but at the end of the day, the decision to recommend Boracay’s closure was supported by all the members of the task force,” he said.

Tourism moratorium

The closure of Boracay for six months, Leones said, means a moratorium on tourism activities.

This includes enforcement of the ban on tourists traveling to the island from the main island Malay and other areas near Boracay.

This, he said, will require coordination among the DOT, DILG, LGUs and Department of Transportation (DOTr).

“The hotels and transport sector will be informed about it. The DILG will be coordinating with PNP, DND and PCG,” he said.

Rehabilitation

Leones said the DENR, for its part, will coordinate with the DILG and LGUs in pursuing the recovery of forestlands and wetlands from the big-time illegal squatters, the hotels and resorts, and informal settlers, as part of the rehabilitation effort.

For that, he said the task force expects strong resistance and is anticipating legal battles, especially with hotels and resort owners, who may try to seek legal remedies.

“Of course, there will be legal battles when we dismantle the illegal structures,” he said. The official added that another major concern is the looming garbage crisis on Boracay Island. He said as a way forward, the DENR will work with various stakeholders on the island to revive and ensure the sustainable operation of materials recovery facilities (MRFs).

Greening

The DENR, he said, will also identify areas for reforestation—both inland forest and beaches or coastal areas.

He added the reforestation activities will be incorporated in the Enhanced National Greening Program (ENGP), and the indigenous peoples and those who will be affected by Boracay’s six-month closure will be enrolled as beneficiaries of the program to cushion its expected economic impact.

More than 17,000 local residents from both the island and mainland Malay and other surrounding areas are employed by the tourism industry that operates on Boracay.

On top of the DENR’s ENGP initiative, he said the departments of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will also be asked to help.

“The DOLE will look for alternative jobs, while the DSWD will identify beneficiaries for a cash-for-work program,” he said.

Solid waste

Leones said the task force is also discussing the possibility of introducing waste-to-energy (WTE) solutions to the garbage problem besetting Boracay.

Solid-waste generation on the island is 2.25 kilos per person, totaling 90 tons per day, but only 30 tons are collected and brought out of the island.

“Obviously, the influx of tourists has exceeded Boracay’s capacity to accommodate wastes. The MRFs have become open dumps for a time. We need to fix that,” he said.

Leones added the garbage situation has reinforced the DENR’s resolve to look at WTE solutions to the garbage problem.

This, he said, opened opportunities to review the Clean Air Act, which prohibits the use of incinerators as a way of disposing of garbage.

For the meantime, he said they will look for appropriate no-burn WTE technologies for Boracay.

In a separate interview, Eligio Ildefonso, executive director of the National Solid Waste Management Commission (NSWMC) Secretariat, said there are three MRFs already in place on the island, situated in Barangay Manoc-Manoc, Balabag and Yapak.

He added that as early as July last year, upon the instruction of Cimatu, the DENR and NSWMC have started to act on reports that the MRFs have become “open dumps.”

“When we came there, we already fixed the problem. But when we pulled out, it stopped operation. But there is no more open dump in the area,” he told the BusinessMirror.

“What we need to do is sustain the operation. Based on our action plan for solid waste, as a result of our workshop during the Holy Week break, the operation of the MRFs will be sustained by the LGU,” he said.

He added that as part of the solution to the garbage problem, the NSWMC and the DENR will work with various stakeholders to intensify the enforcement of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, institutionalize waste segregation at source, and ensure that the 3Rs—reuse, recycle and reduce waste—will be practiced both by business establishments and at the household level, while looking at the possibility of putting up a WTE facility on the island.

“Imagine, Boracay is producing 100 tons of garbage a day. So, we really need to look for appropriate technology that can help address the garbage problem on the island,” he said.

Strict regulation

According to Leones, while saying the focus of the government is on the rehabilitation, the task force may consider coming up with, for strict enforcement, various rules and regulation related to tourism in compliance with various environmental laws.

For that, he said a governing body may be formed, to ensure that tourism will not exceed the island’s carrying capacity.

“The ERDB [Ecosystems Research and Development Bureau] is currently conducting research to determine the island’s carrying capacity. Like in the Puerto Princesa Underground River [PPUR], there will be limits to tourism activities,” he said.

According to Leones, enforcement of environmental laws will be institutionalized to ensure that hotel and resort owners, including the residents and tourists arriving on the island, will follow rules, like discarding wastes, such as food wrappers, plastic bottles and littering. Aside from Boracay, the DENR has launched a crackdown in other tourism areas like Panglao, Bohol, Siargao Island, El Nido, Palawan, Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro and other tourist destinations.

Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto on Thursday asked Duterte administration officials concerned to provide “a performance target” sought to be achieved from the mandatory six-month closure of Boracay. Recto made the request after President Duterte ordered Boracay closed starting April 26.

In a statement, Recto asked: “What are the countable outputs after six months? How many kilometers of sewer lines would be fixed. How big is the expected improvement of water test results? How many illegal shoreline structures would be removed?”

The senator stressed such a master plan is needed “so that at the end of six months, we will have a before and after comparison table.”

Recto recommended that authorities come up with a “Waze-like guide map“ for implementing the Boracay clean up, adding: “Freelancing is a no-no. You are closing an entire island, putting thousands of workers on forced vacation, then the rehabilitation work will be sporadic?”

At the same time, Recto reminded authorities concerned that “ a plan is also needed to determine the funds required in Boracay’s rehabilitation. “Under our budgeting, procurement, accounting and auditing rules, you cannot ask for a blank check, and then say that liquidation shall follow. The release of funds is based on a program of work, with the deliverables clearly identified.”

With reports from Butch Fernandez, Samuel P. Medenilla, Lorenz S. Marasigan and Bernadette D. Nicolas