Tall Batang Gilas opens campaign in Asian under-16

THE road to the World Cup starts today for the Batang Gilas as the Filipino youngsters face Malaysia in the Fiba Asia Under-16 Championship at the Foshan Lingnan Mizhy Gymnasium in Foshan, China.

The game is set at 1 p.m. (Manila time), with the Filipinos trying to repeat its domination over their neighbors.

The weeklong competition gathers top zonal teams in Asia each pinning its hopes to qualify for the 2018 Fiba Under-17 World Cup in Argentina. Four slots are allotted for the continent.

Batang Gilas crushed the visiting Malaysians, 83-62, in the Southeast Asia Basketball Association Finals, which the country hosted last year.

The team parades a slew of tall players—7-foo-1 prodigy Kai Sotto, 6-foot-8 Geo Chiu and 6-foot-7 Raven Cortez.

Batang Gilas has the numbers and edge in experience and talent as it is ranked 30th in the world. Malaysia is at 95th place. In 2015 the team finished fifth in the Fiba Asia tilt in indonesia.

Aside from the towering trio, the team is composed of Forthsky Padrigao, McLaude Guadana, RC Calimag, Yukien Andrada, King Balaga, Jorick Bautista, Rafael Go and Terrence Fortea. The head coach is Mike Oliver.

After a break on Tuesday, Batang Gilas faces Australia in Group B hostilities on Wednesday.