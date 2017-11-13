‘Talks on trade in services to delay forging of RCEP

The proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its six trading partners could be delayed by negotiations on trade in services, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

While there is interest in fast tracking the completion of the RCEP, which includes provisions on trade in services, Neda Undersecretary Rosemarie G. Edillon noted that the removal of barriers that allow the free movement of persons in the region is a main contention point in various trade agreements.

“Not this year,” Edillon said when asked whether the RCEP could be concluded this year. The Philippines, as chairman of Asean 2017, has been pushing for the conclusion of the free-trade deal by year-end.

“When it comes to trade agreements, the most difficult is the trade in services, which has four modalities. The last to be discussed is always the movement of persons,” she added.

Edillon said however, that without provisions on trade in services, the RCEP will just be similar to the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Also, she added the trade in services aspect of the RCEP is one of the “strongest incentives” for the Philippines to push for the conclusion of the trade agreement.

“We think that’s where the Philippines can really benefit [because our main] advantage is our human resource. There is interest [in reaching an agreement on the movement of persons] but it’s a very sensitive issue,” Edillon said.

Based on the guiding principles of the RCEP on Trade in Services, the trade pact will be “comprehensive, of high quality and will substantially eliminate restrictions and/or discriminatory measures with respect to trade in services between the RCEP participating countries.”

It is also envisioned that the RCEP’s rules and obligations on trade in services will be consistent with the General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS) and will be directed toward achieving liberalization. The RCEP aims to have all sectors and modes of supply subjected to negotiations.

Edillon said the Committee on Tariff and Related Matters (CTRM) has been directed to treat the RCEP as a “high priority.” This means the CTRM is required to periodically update the Neda board, chaired by the President, of developments in the RCEP.

The CTRM advises the President and the Neda board on tariff and related matters, and on the effects on the country of various international developments; coordinates agency positions and recommends national positions for international economic negotiations; and recommends to the President a continuous rationalization program for the country’s tariff structure.

Earlier, local experts said the Asean can take the lead in fast-tracking the implementation of agreements pertaining to the removal of barriers to labor mobility across the region, and even at the WTO.

As the region’s economic ministers meet in Manila this week, experts reminded Asean economic ministers that the Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) in the region have not yet been fully implemented. The MRAs cover the movement of skilled persons.

Experts also said the Asean should push for the removal of barriers to implement Mode 4 of the GATS pertaining to the movement of natural persons.

They said Asean economic ministers can address these concerns by prioritizing discussions on the removal of investment restrictions, such as those included in negative lists.

The Philippines’s own Regular Foreign Investment Negative List contains a list of professions and industries where foreign ownership is 100-percent restricted or have caps, such as 60 percent and 40 percent.

The RCEP negotiations were launched by the 10-member Asean and China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand during the 21st Asean summit and related summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in November 2012.

The 16 RCEP participating countries account for almost half of the world’s population, contribute about 30 percent of global GDP and over a quarter of world exports.