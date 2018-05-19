Tales and tastes of Cavite

LAST week I finally got a hold of the much-anticipated book on Cavite Cuisine of The Cook of Books by Ige Ramos. The multitalented Mr. Ramos has served as an editor, writer, historian, graphic designer, layout artist and much more in countless publications and books is at it again, and this time as publisher of his own passion project.

Republic of Taste: The Untold Stories of Cavite Cuisine gives the readers a peek into the history, personalities and, of course, the food of Cavite through the eyes of locals. As a prolific and passionate promoter of Cavite, Ige is the perfect “narrator” and guide into the world of Caviteño food, the history behind the way they eat, their unique dishes and the recipes that they have made their own.

Being so close to Manila, it’s a shame not too many of us have discovered the culinary treasures that Cavite has to offer. Most of us think of tahong and talaba when we hear the word Cavite. And while mussels and oysters are, indeed, plentiful in the province, there is much more to Aguinaldo country than bivalve mollusks. As someone who has been fortunate enough to join one of Ige’s food and cultural tours, I have been introduced to some of the tastes and tales, the sights, sounds and smells that are in the book. But a day tour only scratches the surface and now, through his book, Ige gets to showcase more of Cavite’s gustatory treasures, with accompanying informative anecdotes and some historical backgrounds. It really is like joining one of his food tours.

As a native of Cavite City, Mr. Ramos shares the food of coastal Cavite and a few other nearby towns in the book. As any coastal city and province, Cavite has had more than its share of trade dating back to pre-Hispanic times. And because of this, the mix of influences from China, Spain, America and Mexico are more pronounced. With foreign flavors mixing with local tastes, with geography and circumstance providing the ingredients and techniques, and with the innate grit and ingenuity of Caviteños, it all adds up to one tasty, tasty Republic, indeed.