Taiwanese boat rescues 2 Filipino fishermen off Batanes

A Taiwanese fishing vessel rescued two Filipino fishermen found drifting at sea for 7 days some 75 nautical miles (NM) northeast off Batanes.

“The crew member of the Taiwanese fishing vessel provided them with food and water,” the Taiwan Economic Cooperation Office (Teco) said in a statement.

The Teco added that the Taiwanese boat, Jiun Fwu Shing (CT3-6205), found the Filipinos adrift in their banca last June 17.

“In order to help the duo to return to the Philippines, Teco coordinated with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) on this matter and agreed to ship them to Basco Port, Batanes.”

When informed of the drifting boat, Teco said the Taiwan Coast Guard immediately sent its Taitung Cutter CG133 to pick up the fishermen from the Taiwanese rescue ship.

“The cutter arrived at 2 NM vicinity waters off Basco Port, Batanes Basco at 6:30 pm on June 18 and transferred the fishermen to M/B Cape Faro with PCG Station Batanes and K9 personnel onboard,” the Teco said.

It added that the PCG team together with the rescued fishermen safely arrived at the port on June18 at 7:30 pm.

The rescued fishermen were brought to the Basco General Hospital for medical check-up and were assessed that they are in good condition.

Investigation revealed that Gilbert Dacaya, 18, and Romnick Rivera, 17, both residents of Brgy. Minabel, Camiguin Island, Cagayan Valley went on a fishing venture at the vicinity waters off the northeast part of Camiguin Island on June 11.

Unfortunately, the their motorbanca encountered engine trouble, causing them to drift towards northeast of Yami Island and stayed afloat for 7 days until they were rescued by the Taiwanese F/V Juin Fu Xing which happened to pass through the nearby waters, according to Teco.

The rescued fishermen were brought to Tuguegarao City on June 19, and were turned-over to Camiguin Island authorities.

“Furnishing the safe environment and rescuing those who are in distress in the overlapping waters between Taiwan and Philippines are the common goal of both countries,” Teco said.

“The Philippines and Taiwan are good neighbors and share a long-standing friendship. The humanitarian rescue reflected Taiwan’s goodwill and friendship towards the Philippines. Taiwan would like to further strengthen the cooperation and partnership of both countries by fulfilling the advocacies of the New South Bound Policy initiated by Present Tsai in 2016,” it added.