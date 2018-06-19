Tagum City nets 3 top drug targets

DAVAO CITY – Davao del Norte’s capital bagged its top illegal drugs suspects, killing one of them.

The Tagum City Drug Enforcement Unit and Tagum City Police Station said Akmad I. Morena, its most wanted in the illegal drug list, fell into the police dragnet operation, and died as he engaged police and anti-narcotics agents in a shootout on June 7.

Morena, aka Udlot, died in a police operation to arrest him in his home at Purok 4, Durian Avenue, Barangay Madaum, some two kilometes south of downtown Tagum.

He died on his way to the Davao Regional Medical Center.

Advertisement

Two others in the wanted list, Antonio C. Argollosos and Ronald A. Abucejo, were also arrested later in the same day on separate drug buy-bust operations.

Argollosos was arrested in his home in Barangay Mankilam and Abucejo in his residence in Barangay Magugpo South, at around 4:30 pm.

The operatives were able to buy two sachets of crystalline-like substance believed to be shabu from the suspects.

Another four heat-sealed transparent cellophane containing allegedly to be shabu, two lighters, one paper cutter and the marked one-thousand bill were also recovered from the suspects.

The two were detained at the Tagum Police Station

Meanwhile, the Army’s 71st Infantry Battalion said it confiscated four improvised explosives and six rifles in a brief gunbattle with suspected New People’s Army guerrillas in Maco town, Compostela Valley on June 11.

Soldiers said the fleeing NPAs left behind the four explosives, two M16A1 rifles, one M653 rifle, and three AK47 rifles at Sitio Limpakan, Barangay Tagbaros, a remote area of Maco.

Two days earlier, the 71st IB recovered three rifles in Barangay Tagbaros, also in Maco.