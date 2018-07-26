Taal Vista Hotel still Tagaytay’s best destination

I am a frequent visitor of Tagaytay City because of several reasons: One, it is just a few minutes away from my house; second, among the few places I know where you can buy good plants, Tagaytay plant vendors will always give you a good deal; and third, from time to time I want to enjoy a cup of coffee while enjoying a scenic view. And the best place to do this is at the viewing deck of Taal Vista Hotel.

If you haven’t been to Taal Vista Hotel, you can’t really say you’ve been to Tagaytay City. One of the best landmarks and a must-see place in Tagaytay City, this iconic hotel had been a host to several important international events that placed the city on the tourism map.

I remember the first time I came to Tagaytay, I was still very young and the only thing I remember about the place was the viewing deck, which allowed me to wonder at the beauty of Taal Volcano. I may have forgotten the name where the viewing deck’s located, but I can still vividly describe the gardens, the telescope and the ambiance of the place.

Then, after several years when I can travel by myself, I have learned that Taal Vista Hotel’s the place where I first enjoyed Tagaytay.

Located at Km 60, Aguinaldo Highway, and nestled at the Tagaytay Ridge, Taal Vista, which is one of the properties under SM Hotels and Conventions Corp., is the best spot to witness the spectacular view of the famous Taal Volcano and Lake.

Last month I had the privilege to enjoy some of the offerings of Taal Vista Hotel. This time it’s more than the viewing deck, telescope and coffee.

I was billeted in a spacious room at the Lake Wing of the hotel. The morning and evening mist always gives me a feeling of nostalgia—reminiscing the happy moments and there is also a feeling of a little sadness because you’re missing someone who came with you there the first time.

Anyway, another reason you have to book a staycation at Taal Vista Hotel is the food choices it offers in its restaurants. If you have a big appetite for different local and international dishes, Veranda will sate your cravings. A must-try at the Veranda is its spread of kakanin and freshly baked breads and pastries, such as pan de coco.

And if you are someone who prefers steaks and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, Taza Fresh guarantees a first-rate dining experience.

A place for all occasions

In its early years, this English Tudor Mansion-style Hotel was already a major joint of the socialites, thus, putting the property as one of the best destinations in Tagaytay. In fact, business mogul Henry Sy used to come to Taal Vista Lodge (its former name) and will sit in his favorite spot, where he will gaze out and dream that someday he, too, will have a property like Taal Vista. And with Mr. Sy’s business prowess, the universe conspired and made his dream happen.

Aside from the vast greenery of Taal Vista hotel, which gives the property the relaxing ambiance, it offers more than its stunning view and superb space.

“Aside from its rich history, this hotel has many interesting stories, it has become a symbol of good memories that you always want to go back to. Taal Vista, for those who have experienced it in one way or another, is always a place of treasured moments. And, of course, with the recent facelift and ongoing renovations in the Mountain View side, our hotel is still the best choice for all your occasions, ” said Hotel Manager Rory Ylagan.

An hour away from the hustle and bustle of Manila, Taal Vista remains as the best venue for leisure and business with its 261 rooms and the biggest ballroom in Tagaytay, which can accommodate 1,000 people. “Taal Vista has a number of facilities and amenities compared to other hotels in the area. For room accommodations, guests can choose between the Lake Wing and the Mountain Wing. Room types start with deluxe to suites,” Ylagan stressed.

Because of its spacious ballroom, Taal Vista is still the top choice for MICE and other social events, such as weddings and conferences.

Other amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, viewing deck, which offers a relaxing ambiance for families who want to enjoy good view and fresh air. The vast gardens of different trees, shrubs and flowering plants also add to the beauty of Taal Vista property.

Parking is never a problem with its two dining options—Veranda and Taza Fresh. It is worthy to mention also that some of the fresh ingredients they use in Taza Fresh are from Taal Vista’s own vegetable and herbs garden. To ease your tired body after touring Tagaytay City, Asmara Spa has well-trained therapists.

The kids too have their own play center or Kids Club. Taal Vista Hotel also has an exclusive and express entrance to Sky Ranch, plus discounts on tickets for in-house guests.

Ylagan also added that the hotel, Tagaytay City’s premier heritage hotel, is undergoing a room renovation program.

“To stay ahead of the changing market trends and to fulfill our commitment to provide excellent facilities, the ongoing renovation is expected to be fully com pleted by end of 2018.”

The hotel renovation will be undertaken in two phases encompassing the original Ridge rooms, as well as the rest of the Mountain Wing rooms. Once completed, the new Mountain Wing will be a contemporary haven of elegance that blends modern design with the legendary Filipino hospitality.

Michael Anthony Sagaran, Taal Vista Hotel’s marketing communications manager, said the hotel will continue to operate while ensuring quality service and accommodations.

For your next staycation or if you just want to sip a good cup of coffee with some delicious baked goodies, Taal Vista Hotel should be No. 1 on your list.

For more information visit www.taalvistahotel.com