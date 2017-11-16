‘Surprising’ growth stirs sustainability concerns

The better-than-expected 6.9-percent GDP growth in the third quarter has stirred concerns over the country’s ability to sustain such economic expansion, especially with private consumption on the downturn and foreign direct investments (FDIs) still muted due to statutory restrictions.

The 6.9-percent GDP growth exceeded all estimates in a Bloomberg survey and cemented the country’s position as one of the fastest-expanding in the world.

Ateneo de Manila University EagleWatch senior fellow Alvin Ang said that while the country’s growth was impressive at 6.9 percent, it remains “sustainability challenged.”

“This is mainly because both consumption and investments slowed compared to last year. This may be the reason Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia mentioned the need to increase foreign direct investments by opening up more sectors to foreign investors,” Ang said.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed household final consumption expenditure (HFCE) grew 4.5 percent in the third quarter, slower than the 7.2 percent recorded last year. The HFCE contributed 3 percentage points to GDP during the period.

Government consumption growth was faster at 8.3 percent in the third quarter, compared to 3.1 percent last year. But it chipped in only 0.9 percentage point to GDP.

In an interview with the BusinessMirror, Pernia said he expects a strong rebound in the spending of Filipinos, as they are now also chasing investments products instead of just buying items or eating out.

“The popular view about consumption is it’s just [for] eating and spending on consumer products and not on important things like education and health. Some Filipino households are also investing [in small businesses] such as sari-sari stores,” Pernia said.

He also noted investments are increasing as can be gleaned from the expansion of the Industry sector. In the third quarter, the Industry sector expanded by 7.5 percent, higher than Services, which grew by 7.1 percent.

With household consumption posting a slower growth in the third quarter, inflation on the rise and a lackluster world exports market, University of Asia and the Pacific School of Economics Dean Cid Terosa said there is a need to turn to other possible sources of growth, such as investments.

Terosa said the government can make the Philippines an attractive investment destination by removing red tape and building more and better infrastructure. “[The country needs to] manage inflation, create a better business and investment environment by upgrading infrastructure and ease of doing business, and develop more competitive manufacturing industries,” Terosa said.

To attract more investments, Pernia said the National Economic and Development Authority has already submitted to the Office of the President the revised Regular Foreign Investment Negative List (RFINL). The new RFINL, once signed by the President, will open up eight to 10 economic sectors.

Some of these sectors include utilities, such as telecommunications; education, by allowing foreign professors and training centers to operate in the country; retail; and construction. “It’s about policies to increase and sustain growth, such as [the] opening of [the] negative list. It’s a subtle recognition of sustainability. [Pernia] is right that increasing investments is the way to go because government spending on infrastructure is temporary,” Ang said. Pernia also said the government will continue to focus on unfinished business,” such as increasing the income of farmers and fishermen ,and their access to economic opportunities, new technology and financial instruments.

‘Not overheating’

The Department of Finance said GDP will further increase in the coming years as the Duterte administration ramps up spending on infrastructure and human-capital development. “Notwithstanding the continued political noise and the terrorist activity in Marawi, which President Duterte had decisively addressed, the economy managed to perform well in the third quarter,” Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said in a statement. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) allayed fears of potential overheating in the economy on Thursday, saying the strong third-quarter growth is in line with its expectations.

Following the government’s announcement of a 6.9-percent third-quarter growth, BSP Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. assured that the Philippine economy is not at risk of overheating. “That [overheating] begins to be a concern if we’re persistently growing above potential. The Philippines is not there yet,” Espenilla said. Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently flagged the rapid expansion of the economy and the risks of overheating down the line.

“The combination of high credit growth, buoyant private investment and fiscal expansion without tax reform could lead to overheating of the economy,” the IMF said.

“The stance of monetary policy remains appropriate, but the BSP should be ready to tighten if there are signs of overheating,” it added in its most recent assessment of the Philippine economy.

With Rea Cu and Bloomberg News