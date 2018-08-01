Sunland Groundbreaking begins work on Red Hotel Suites along Marcos Highway, Marikina City

Richard Lim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sunland Development Corporation (SDC), gave a glimpse of what’s to come as work begins on the new addition to their growing hotel chain.

Richard Lim, who dreams of adding a hotel every six months, said SDC’s biggest, luxurious and most elaborate project — Red Hotel Suites — is located along Marcos Highway in Marikina City. This new hotel is just a stone-throw away from malls and just a few kilometers from various tourist attractions in different Rizal provinces. It is scheduled to open by 4th quarter of 2019.

With cameras rolling and lights flashing, SDC celebrated the start of construction for Red Hotel Suites with Richard Lim; Simon Tan, VP Operations for Sunland; Dr. How Din Lam, Ponchie Santos, Executive Assistant/Officer-In-Charge Tourism Office; Joni Jocson, Executive Assistant, Marikina City; Judge Felix P. Reyes, architect Don Lino, Kevin Richard Lim, David Cayetano, and engineer Ruel de Luna, during a ground-breaking ceremony held last July 22.

“This is Red Hotel Suites’ third branch and by far the biggest. It is expected to become a game-changer on the eastern side of Metro Manila,” said Lim, who reveals that red is his lucky color, during an interview. The other branches are in Cubao, Quezon City; and EDSA Pasay City.

Lim added: “Everyone is welcome at Red Hotel Suites, especially those from Antipolo or Tanay, Rizal. You don’t have to go to Makati or Quezon City just to enjoy the facilities of a luxury hotel. Enjoy our complete facilities at Red Hotel Suites along Marcos Highway, Marikina City.”

Travelers will surely appreciate the 250 big rooms, the 21-storey Red Hotel Suites is home to an infinity pool at the top, bar, gym, sauna, swimming pool, four-floor parking area, big function rooms and restaurants.

Red Hotel Suites promises to change the hotel landscape in the area. It will surely become a landmark in the heart of Marikina, with its intricate and very detailed design. Indeed, luxury has never been this close.

The roof deck has a well-appointed swimming pool where guests can enjoy the 360° view of the Marikina skyline and its neighboring towns. Amenities, at par with 4-5 stars hotel will be enjoyed in this much awaited property by SDC!

Ample parking space shall be available to ensure the security, safety and enjoyment of guests! Commercial spaces shall also be available making it convenient for guests to shop and dine under one roof. The area is also flood-free.

Red Hotel Suites is a relaxed, hip place that endeavors to provide guests with a perfect stay at a reasonable price.

It is invitingly located in one of city’s main thoroughfares.The look here is classy, homely and traditional within the context of a building. It’s really a spectacular setting for Red Hotel Suites on the eastern side of the metropolis.

The rooms and suites will be simple and refined but elegant. They feature clean-lined, modern furniture with wood, marble and quality fabrics that lend a relaxed air. Making the place feel more like home than a hotel.

Living up to the Red Hotel Suites tagline “Relax, Enjoy, Dream,” Sunland believes that luxury accommodations does not need to be expensive but can be enjoyed by everyone. The group is scheduled to develop more projects soon as Red Hotel Suites will be built on Roxas Blvd., North Edsa, Malate, Coron, Palawan; Davao, Cebu, and other key cities as well.

Value for money at Red Hotel Suites is exceptional. Definitely, it would be hard to beat!