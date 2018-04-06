Summer Slam 12: UE, Adamson post early wins

University of the East, Adamson University, and De La Salle University posted early victories at the start of the Summer Grand Slam 12 softball tournament at the Sto. Nino Ball Park in Marikina City.

In the women’s open division, UE needed 10 innings to beat reigning UAAP champion AdU, 9-8, while DLSU defeated Team P’Cali, 2-0, on the second day of the tournament presented by Cebuana Lhuillier and the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPHIL).

In other games, AdU defeated AdU Alumni, 5-2, RP Youth blanked UE, 10-0, while regional teams Chikara-Brunei, and Indonesia handed back-to-back losses to Team P’Cali with 9-2 and 5-4 wins, respectively.

ASAPHIL president and Cebuana Lhuillier president & CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier and the ASAPHIL board members welcomed the participating teams to the weeklong tournament which has attracted 49 teams as it continues to be a showcase of some the best and upcoming softball talents in the country.

“Softball is something that we have big in our hearts. We’ve had great strides in the last few years with our women’s and men’s teams and we’re looking forward to playing in the 2019 SEA Games here in the Philippines and the 2020 Olympic Games, which is a big goal. I’d like to congratulate all of you guys for coming and playing here. May the best team win,” said Lhuillier.

In the women’s club division, Rizal defeated Sta. Maria, Bulacan, 10-7, and shut out Makati, 5-0, while PUP outclassed Makati City, 6-1, and San Miguel topped Laguna, 3-1.

In the men’s club division, Antipolo routed AMLA, 17-2, Cabuyao crushed San Ildefonso, 7-1, Quezon toppled RTU, 11-9, and Best Binangonan blasted Alasba, 9-2. Posting shut out victories were RTU over Orioles, 9-0, and Marikina against B-Binangonan, 21-0, while Ateneo Coaches smothered Manila, 10-0, and Cabuyao blanked BSU, 7-0.