Sulu clash leaves three ASG bandits dead, scores wounded

Government troops clashed with more than 60 members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Sulu on Wednesday, killing three terrorists and wounding scores of others, the military reported on Thursday.

A soldier was also killed, while 10 others were wounded during the intermittent firefight that lasted for two hours, according to the Lt. Col. Gerry Besana, spokesman of the Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command.

The clash between elements of the Army’s 32nd Infantry Battalion led by Lt. Col. Ronaldo Mateo and followers of ASG subleader Hajan Sawadjaan began at around 1:55 p.m. at Sitio Kan Apo Aluk, Barangay Panglayahan, Patikul, Sulu.

The military is conducting sustained operations against the ASG in Sulu following orders from Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Carlito Galvez Jr. for troops to finish off the terrorist group in the province and even in the adjoining province of Basilan.

Terrorists in Sulu are still holding at least 10 kidnap victims.“We believe that a number of bandits were wounded and probably could have died due to loss of blood after…[the] encounter,” said Brig. General Divino Rey Pabayo, commander of the Joint Task Force Sulu.

The military officer said he had ordered the deployment of reinforcements to the engaged soldiers in order to block the possible withdrawal of the terrorists as soldiers continue to scour the area.