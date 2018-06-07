Sugar, biscuit makers see P8.5-billion losses, layoffs

SUGAR and biscuit makers are pleading with authorities to green-light their request to import sugar, saying failure to do so spells an P8.5-billion revenue loss and layoffs involving 20,000 workers, industry leaders said on Thursday.

In an interview with reporters, confectionery producers said they are currently suffering from the high cost of domestic sugar, which they reported is now at P2,790 per 50-kilogram bag, twice the landed price of imported sugar at P1,300 per Lkg. Local producers belonging to the Philippine Confectionery Biscuits and Snacks Association (PCBSA) are seeking the support of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in their request to purchase imported sugar.

Former PCBSA President Reynaldo Y. Go said the industry is expected to lose big on all aspects—from production output to sales to employment. Domestic confectionery producers contribute about P21 billion of the sector’s total P30-billion sales last year, while the other P9 billion came from imported candies and biscuits.

Go estimated the local industry will lose as high as P8.5 billion this year if the government does not allow them to import sugar, as domestic prices of the commodity become more prohibitive. “We are projecting to lose around P8.5 billion in sales if we are not allowed to import,” he said.

Go added they might lay off 20,000 workers in the process. Around half of those who stand to lose their jobs will come from those employed in member-manufacturers of the PCBSA.

“We ask only fairness from the government and the SRA [Sugar Regulatory Administration]. The government supported the sugar industry, but we, confectionery producers, are not given much backing. The government is allowing the importation of rice because it is a basic commodity. They should also allow the importation of sugar because it is a staple,” Go said.

Candy and biscuit makers are looking to import 15,000 metric tons (MT) of sugar to beef up their manufacturing requirements. If the importation is permitted by the government this month, they are anticipating the bags to come in from July to September, right before the next sugar milling on October.

“We need to sustain our production, our sales and our work force. I hope the government allows us to import, or else the sector will become more depressed,” Go said.

Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez earlier issued a statement supporting candy and biscuit makers in their request to import sugar. He said it is high time that government allows them to import the commodity to ensure confectionery goods remain competitive.

“They should be allowed to import. Before, we talked to industrial users to commit to buy local sugar to help local farmers. Now that [industrial buyers] are buying local sugar, [farmers] should ensure competitive pricing and supply. World market prices are much lower, and it is fair to allow importation to serve the supply requirements of sugar users,” Lopez told the BusinessMirror.