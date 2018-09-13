‘Sue erring contractor, government men in post-Yolanda housing’

THE House Committee on Housing and Urban Development said the government should file cases against a contractor and National Housing Authority (NHA) personnel involved in the anomalous housing development program for Yolanda victims.

In a statement, Committee on Housing and Urban Development Chairman Rep. Alfredo Benitez said plunder charges can be filed after a congressional inquiry found that contractors used substandard materials in constructing the housing units for Yolanda victims in three Eastern Samar municipalities.

The government spent P654.59 million for the housing development program for victims of the super typhoon, which caught global attention for its ferocity and storm surges, with images of utter devastation sparking a United Nations call for worldwide funding.

“Contractors and government personnel involved in this con game that struck Yolanda victims twice over should be dealt with the full measure of the law,” said Benitez.

In the recently released 2017 annual audit report, the Commission on Audit (COA) also asked the NHA to file charges against a contractor and NHA personnel involved in the contract irregularities.

The COA said the unnamed contractor of eight housing projects in the towns of Balangiga, Hernani and Quinapondan was awarded contracts that are beyond the firm’s capacity to implement.

State auditors cited a clear violation of procurement laws and other regulations as a result of the contracts’ awarding to the unqualified infrastructure contractor.

Auditors found that the adjacent projects for the three sites were split into eight smaller contracts to “accommodate” that one developer—whose Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board license only authorized it to secure construction deals for up to

P100 million.

They noted that that the contract prices would have been the following: P133.29 million for Balangiga, P286.6 million for Hernani and P234.7 million for Quinapondan.

The COA said the contracting firm exceeded the P100-million cap of construction projects it may undertake, in violation of Section 54.1 of the implementing rules and regulations of the Government Procurement Reform Act.

That rule defined splitting as the act of “dividing contract implementation into artificial phases or subcontracts for the purpose of evading or circumventing the requirements.”