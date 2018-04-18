Subic port attracting more shipping lines—SBITC exec

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT—More international shipping companies are now using the Port of Subic as their shipping gateway, according to the top executive of Subic Bay International Terminal Corp. (SBITC).

SBITC President Roberto Locsin said more shipping lines have partnered with his company to expand their footprint in the Philippine market and are now finding Subic to be an “excellent alternative gateway to Manila.”

Locsin noted one of these as MCC Transport Singapore Pte. Ltd., a cargo-shipping specialist for the Maersk Group, which started to use the Subic terminals in four years ago to increase its presence in the Central and Northern Luzon market.

He said MCC Transport now provides feeder services for a wide range of regional and global beneficial cargo owners and manages all Intra-Asia containerized cargo for the Maersk Group.

Another Subic port user is Hong Kong-based SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd., a leading shipping logistics company in the intra-Asia area, which has successfully tapped the Filipino market by opening opportunities for clients from Northern Luzon to lessen costs in delivering products to their target market.

Locsin credits his firm’s “efficiency and high-quality cargo- and container-handling services” for the decision of SITC to expand its operations.

He also noted his firm’s partnership with Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd. beginning this month and which focuses on target VIP clients for use of the Subic port.

As of now, more than 20 shipping lines make regular calls at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, according to figures provided by the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority. These include international shipping firms like Singapore-based American President Lines, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines of Japan, Wan Hai Lines, K Line, South Korea’s Hanjin Shipping and Maersk Line of Denmark.

The other lines using Subic for transhipment are Avega Bros. Integrated Shipping Corp., Baliwag Navigation Inc., Chealsea Shipping Corp., Eastern Shipping Corp., Fortune Sea Carrier Inc., Matsya Shipping Lines Corp., NYK Fil-Japan Shipping Corp., Ocean Tankers Corp., Petrotrade Philippines Inc., Seen Sam Shipping Inc., Shinline Sdn BhdT, Sinotrans Shipping, SITC Container Lines Philippines Inc., Swire Shipping, T. Madsen Shipping Philippines Inc., Teekay Shipping Philippines and Uni-Ship Inc.

Locsin said the SBITC strategically serves the industries within the Subic free port and those in Northern and Central Luzon. He added the company has now included interisland Philippine barge service to connect customers from Palawan, the Visayas and Mindanao with a transhipment port.

Aside from managing the Subic container terminals, SBITC offers cargo-handling services for 20-foot and 40-foot equivalent unit container vans, as well as 45-foot boxes for full container load and specialized cargo.