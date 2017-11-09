Subic named Asia’s top sports-tourism destination

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT—Years and years of hosting triathlons, fun runs and other sports events finally paid off for the Subic Bay Freeport Zone as it was adjudged the “Best Sports Tourism Destination of the Year” during the third Sports Industries Awards and Conference Asia (SPIA Asia) on Tuesday in Bangkok, Thailand.

Subic snagged the gold award in the sports-destination category with its thematic “Funtastic Subic Bay” program that stressed the unique experience of fun and adventure in a natural setting.

Australia’s “Visit Victoria” received silver and “Amazing Thailand” won bronze in the same competitive class.

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), which manages the Subic Freeport Zone, also bagged the silver award for Best Sponsorship of a Sport, Team or Event in the $250,000 category for sponsoring triathlon events here in 2014 to 2016.

SBMA Chairman and Administrator Wilma T. Eisma said the awards “validated efforts by the agency and the whole Subic Freeport community to elevate the local tourism industry and draw more visitors via sports events.”

The destination award, Eisma added, “speaks well of the natural drawing power of Subic’s unspoiled environment combined with modern amenities that visitors find very appealing.”

The awards were received by SBMA Senior Deputy Administrator Ramon Agregado, SBMA Tourism Manager Jem Camba and tourism officer Raquel Junio during the November 7 ceremony held at the Centara World Convention Center in Bangkok.

Camba said the awards stand as a solid accomplishment for “Team Subic Bay” because Subic stakeholders gave their full support and best service for every sporting event held in the Freeport.

Camba also noted support from the Department of Tourism in Region 3 (DOT 3) and DOT 3 Director Ronnie Tiotuico in helping build Subic’s reputation as a sporting capital.

Industry records showed the Subic Bay Freeport earned a ranking of 85.8 percent in the 2015 Ironman 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship (Apac) overall satisfaction scores.

The race ranking was just 0.09- percent shy of the global standard’s 85.89 percent and pushed Subic’s ranking above the Asia-Pacific standard of 83.95 percent.

The 2015 Ironman 70.3 Apac overall satisfaction scores placed Subic, along with Cairns in Queensland, Australia, at No. 6 among the best triathlon sites in the Asia-Pacific Championship series.

The list was topped in 2016 by Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia with a satisfaction rating of 90.2 percent.