Study of forest vines in Bicol for handicraft materials set

Handicraft artisans will soon have new sources of raw materials with the research on forest vines in Bicol that kicks off this year.

The Department of Science and Technology-Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI) will undertake the research, titled “Biological Studies of Economically Important Forest Vines in Camarines Sur and Albay Provinces.”

The three-year project will be funded by the DOST-Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development.

It will determine the volume and location of significant forest vines in the Bicol region. It will also study the factors affecting their natural growth and regeneration.

DOST-FPRDI’s Forester Jennifer M. Conda said, “The supply of raw materials for handicraft production cannot rely on natural regeneration. Nursery or plantation establishment is necessary to support the needs of the handicraft industry.”

Conda added, “This study will also evaluate the nutritional requirement, preferred environmental condition and appropriate propagation techniques of forest vines.”

According to Conda, forest vines are among the least-studied plant groups, despite their promising use as raw materials for handcrafted items.

Propagation and use of these materials for handicraft production can be an added source of income for rural and forest dwellers