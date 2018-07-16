Student-artists tackle national issues through art

AN ongoing exhibition of 14 commissioned installations centered in the journey of nation-building, Stations of a Nation recently unveiled its second batch of four obras. Some student-artists of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, under the tutelage of visual and video mastero Manny Montelibano, director of the Institute of the Moving Image at the University of Saint La Salle Bacolod, expressed their creativity on presenting Philippines’s current national issues through tangible creative outputs.

P***ina*! (Pilipinas), disguised as an arcade, invites the viewers to engage in an exhilarating game of traffic with road enforcers. By inserting a P5 coin in the slot, players can get a firsthand experience of the motorists’ frustration due to the daily traffic.

The group responsible for this is Purok 1, composed of Bryan Bitas, Jan Dabao, Rom Domingo, Anton Arcega, Hans Lim, Lauriz Seachon and Xavier Ticzon.

Shaped and designed like the popular Peach Mango pie of a renowned fast-food chain, Okra Durian Pie features an oversized packaging which contains the food product that has reduced in size through the years—a reflection of capitalism where profit takes over labor and consumer rights, and displayed through warning cautions, such as “Contract terminates every five months”—a nudgeto the endo contracting practices of some of the biggest companies.

Purok 2, with members Raffy Belaniso, Nelissa Chua, John Go, Windy Jarloc, JP Magnawa and Aliya Raymundo, constructed the composition.

An allegory of the “invisible city,” Blinds, by Purok 1, exhibits the people’s choice to be oblivious to the never-ending issue of poverty. When the jalousie windows are open, spectators can get a view of the urbanized and emerging skyline of Makati City and Bonifacio Global City. When closed, the shade exposes an image of the community of informal settlers in the Manila Port Area, through photography taken by Consular and Diplomatic Affairs student Hans Erickson Lim.

Patintero by Benilde’s School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies alumni Rojan Gambong and Sidney Obsuna reflects how the digital age blurs the concept of playing outdoors. Showcasing a game that was once a fun form of childhood communication between the deaf and the hearing players, the piece is a plea to divert people’s obsession with gadgets, online games and social media known to promote detachment from interpersonal interactions.

The first four, Bahala na si Batman, Sala, Train and Felipe, which launched Stations of a Nation, were unveiled early this year during the Holy Week. Inspired by the traditional Catholic Stations of the Cross, the collaborative exhibition, which has now revealed its first eight, will feature a total of 14 engaging artworks of different mediums by the end of July 2018.

Stations of a Nation was produced through the college’s Center for Campus Art headed by Director Arch. Gerry Torres.

The De La Salle-College Saint Benilde School of Design and Arts Campus is at 950 Pablo Ocampo (Vito Cruz) Street, Malate, Manila.