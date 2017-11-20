Strong support continues for Save Mayon Movement

LEGAZPI CITY—Strong support continues to pour for the Save Mayon Movement following the claim of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials that they would push through with the construction of a circumferential road project believed to have encroached on the Mayon Volcano Protected Area.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) have complained the road project is putting the protected site in danger, citing the rampant cutting of trees and the encroachment of Mayon’s protected area.

Early-October, the DENR regional office issued the Cease and Desist Order (CDO) against the DPWH over the construction of the Mayon road project along barangay Bonga Bacacay that had no cutting permit and Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC).

Phivolcs also lashed at the project believed to have encroached the 6-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), which has long been declared “a no man’s land.”

The circumferential road project and the reported rampant cutting of trees were exposed in the social media early-October, prompting Phivolcs and the DENR to take action. The DENR found that one of the three road- opening projects located at Barangay Buang, Tabaco City, has encroached on Mayon’s so-called protected area.

The unnoticed Mayon project was started in June, said Simon Arias, District Engineer of the Albay First District. Mayon, Phivolcs said, is 261.4 kilometers in diameter. It remains under Alert Level 1 since its last eruption in 2015.

In the past three weeks, Mayon jolted Albay after it registered dozens of volcanic tremors daily, which Albayanos described as an answer to the man-made destruction of Mayon in the guise of ecotourism and infra-development.

The Save Mayon Movement was boosted after the Department of Tourism regional office issued a strong statement against the Mayon circumferential road project, which the DPWH began in the First District, in the villages of the towns of Bacacay, Malilipot and Tabaco City.

Rommel Natanauan, chief of the Bicol Tourism Development and Regulations division, said the Mayon project is not included in the Tourism Infrastructure Project and is considered in violation of the National Protected Area System (NPAS) Act of 1992.

Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara was not aware of any ongoing infrastructure projects around Mayon. Also, as chairman of the Regional Development Council (RDC), it also did not pass through the RDC, his spokesman, Danny Garcia said.

Garcia added Mayon has been listed since 2016 for inclusion in the World Heritage. The draft dossier had been submitted to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) France early this year and was recommended for consideration by 2018. Asked about the stand of the governor on whether to stop the project, Garcia refused to answer.

Save Mayon fears the proposed Mayon circumferential road, estimated to cost P7 billion, may affect Mayon’s application for Unesco World Heritage consideration for 2018. He said the project may only fall as another white elephant and may lead to often flooding in the lowland.

DENR assistant regional director Robert Sheen said the DPWH Albay First District Engineering was sanctioned by the DENR in October over the uncovered logs in the project sites and the absence of an ECC that covers a P50,000 penalty, according to the CDO issued by Environment Management Bureau regional director Eva Ocfemia.

The DPWH identified the projects as the P50-million road opening in Barangay Bonga, Bacacay; the P10-million road opening in San Roque, Malilipot town; and the P49- million road opening in Barangay Buang, Tabaco City.

Arias said the road constructions are farm-to-market roads and outside the 6-km PDZ. He said the road construction is merely an extension of the old existing road in Barangay Bonga, which also serves as a route to the pilgrimage “apparition site” of the Virgin Mary. He said his office was not aware of a proposed circumferential road.

Party-list Rep. Rodel M. Batocabe of AKO Bicol strongly defended the proposed Mayon circumferential road project in radio interviews, saying it would create a big impact on tourism in addition to infra-development.

Save Mayon founding members Cesar Bañares, Karina Discaya and Rommel Aspe disputed the DPWH officials’ allegation of an existing old road at barangay Bonga, saying the road being constructed is 15 meters in width. They said the old road leading to the apparition site in the village of Barangay Bonga is vertical, starting from the national highway toward the crater, while the proposed Mayon circumferential road is horizontal that links to the Mayon Skyline Hotel at Barangay Buang.

The Mayon Skyline Hotel is 3.5 km from the crater and inside the 6-km PDZ. The road to the hotel is a vertical road 8 km from Sabloyon route (Buang section) stretching the cities of Tabaco (First District) and Ligao (Third District).

Cesar Banares of Bacacay town exposed early-October the indiscriminate cutting of trees at Mayon as a result of the road- opening constructions in three villages of Bacacay, Malilipot and Tabaco City. Banares’s expose’ led to the founding of the Save Mayon movement.