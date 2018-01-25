Strides made in efforts to amend 1987 Charter

By Butch Fernandez, Elijah Felice E. Rosales & Jovee Marie N. dela Cruz

Malacañang on Thursday released President Duterte’s Executive Order 10 naming the 19 members of the constitutional commission (Con-com), just as the leaders of Congress announced that both houses have agreed to set aside their differences and focus efforts on identifying specific amendments to the 1987 Charter.

The President handpicked former Chief Justice Reynato S. Puno as head of the panel that will review the 1987 Constitution in fulfillment of the Duterte administration’s bid to amend the highest law of the land and shift to federalism.

Serving as members of the Con-com are:

former Senate President Aquilino Q. Pimentel Jr.

former Bohol Gov. Victor S. de la Serna

priest Ranhilio C. Aquino

former University of Baguio President Virgilio C. Bautista

lawyer Rodolfo D. Robles

former Associate Justice Antonio Eduardo B. Nachura

former De La Salle University College of Liberal Arts Dean Julio C. Teehankee

former Associate Justice Bienvenido L. Reyes

former Mindanao State University-Tawi-Tawi Chancellor Eddie M. Alih

Local Government Development Foundation Executive Director Edmund S. Tayao

former Lanao del Sur Rep. Ali Pangalian M. Balindong

former Kalinga Rep. Laurence B. Wacnang

former Integrated Bar of the Philippines President Roan I. Libarios

Radio Mindanao Network founder and lawyer Reuben R. Canoy

former Philippine National Construction Corp. Chairman Arthur N. Aguilar

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Catanduanes President and lawyer Susan U. Ordinario

peace negotiator Antonio B. Arellano

Moro National Liberation Front Implementing Chairman Randolph C. Parcasio

‘Cease-fire’ in Congress

The panel will be responsible for the assessment, consultation and review of the provisions of the Constitution. They will provide the government with an overview of what needs to be done in the provisions on political structure, local governance and economic policies.

This developed as Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III and House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez confirmed that Senate and House leaders have forged a cease-fire between bickering members of the two chambers, agreeing to “momentarily set aside their differences and focus instead on a comprehensive, consultative review of the 1987 Constitution” to finalize specific constitutional amendments or revisions that will be proposed and presented to the people for ratification in a national plebiscite.

Pimentel said the agreement was reached during his meeting on Wednesday with Alvarez, with Senate Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III and House Majority Leader Rodolfo C. Fariñas Sr. also in attendance.

The Senate President added that lawmakers, likewise, firmed up a consensus to prioritize Charter changes seen to “improve people’s lives,” even as they tackle other pending bills on their agenda.

“We have decided to focus on the [Charter] revisions that have to be made rather than how these changes will be effected,” Pimentel said, adding that differing legal views on the mode for amending the Constitution “should not distract us from the crux of this exercise: to make revisions to the Charter that will help improve our people’s lives.”

The Senate President asserted that “it is abundantly clear that a review of our Charter is long overdue, as repeatedly stressed by the resource persons at the Senate hearing tackling constitutional amendments.” But he promptly clarified that the lawmakers would first need to determine what exact amendments or revisions will benefit the people. “After this we can tackle how we will go about enacting these amendments in a manner that maximizes citizen involvement and is consistent with the law.”

Pimentel recalled that legal luminaries who appeared at the January 17 hearing of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes acknowledged the need “to review and make changes to the over three decades-old Constitution.”

For instance, he cited the testimony of retired Supreme Court (SC) Justice Adolfo Azcuna, a member of the 1986 constitutional convention, who labeled the present Constitution as “the longest-running Constitution of the Philippines unamended; not a single comma has been changed. Should you amend or revise the Constitution? Yes, because it’s already 30 years.”

He added that even Puno shared Azcuna’s sentiments, stressing that the world has changed since the Constitution was drafted 31 years ago. “I would like to think that it is time to give the 1987 Constitution a look-over, a no-nonsense review.”

‘Senate is collegial body’

Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon acknowledged that it is Pimentel’s “prerogative” to meet with Alvarez.

But Drilon asserted that “the Senate is a collegial body,” noting that “there is no consensus yet on this issue among senators: the mode of amendment and related issues are being heard by the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments.” Drilon added: “It is best that we await the committee and the Senate itself, to decide on these issues.”

For his part, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto viewed the truce as a positive development.

“Talking will always be helpful and should be welcomed,” Recto said, even as Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson Sr. awaits a briefing on what transpired in Wednesday’s meeting between Senate and House leaders.

“We have not been briefed yet,” Lacson said. “I just hope they were able to resolve the issues last night.”



Sen. Francis N. Pangilinan, who chairs the Committee on Constitutional Amendments, said he was “certain my fellow senators would like to be briefed first by the leadership as to what was discussed in the meeting before we can commit to anything in this regard.”

On the other hand, Sen. Francis G. Escudero pointed out that “the issue has always been the manner and process of doing Charter changes.” “But I guess, as the saying goes…let us agree on what we can agree and set aside for tomorrow what we cannot agree upon.”

‘No contentious issues for now’

Alvarez, in an interview, also said congressional leaders have forged an agreement to shift their attention from the more contentious issues on Charter change to the general features of the federal government being envisioned.

Pimentel said both chambers will determine first what exact amendments or revisions they will do before they jointly tackle “how we will go about enacting these amendments.” Once both chambers of Congress reach a consensus on the structure of the proposed federal government, Alvarez expects the rest of the discussions for Charter change between the House and the Senate to flow more smoothly.

As much as possible, Alvarez said, the leadership of the two chambers would strive to reach an agreement on contentious issues to avert the need for the Supreme Court to intervene, which would only delay the process of Charter amendments. The House and the Senate have taken opposing views, including the issue on voting jointly during a constituent assembly (Con-ass) and other procedures of proposing amendments to the 1987 Constitution.

Fariñas said congressional leaders have agreed to pursue the review of the 1987 Constitution by coming up with specific models and proposals in the form of actual constitutional provisions, which hopefully could muster the required number of votes for these to be presented to the people in a plebiscite.

“Once we agree on [the proposed government structure and other Constitutional provisions], we will then discuss the manner of doing it,” Fariñas added. “[But now] we cannot come up with a timetable without first agreeing on the proposed government structure, other constitutional provisions and the manner of proposing such.”

Detailed discussion

According to Fariñas, the matter of proposing the amendment to or revision of the Constitution is purely a legislative action, which will then be submitted to the people for approval or rejection.

Alvarez said a more detailed discussion of proposed features of the new federal form of government would be discussed in subsequent meetings of the congressional leaders, which would likely take place next week.

He added that, while the administration party—the Partido Demokratikong Pilipino—is advocating for a shift to a parliamentary form of government, it is

not endorsing a particular structure of government.

According to Alvarez, new government structure must be simpler than the current unitary form of government to enable it to act promptly and address the issues facing the nation.

It is also necessary, according to Alvarez, to keep the new constitution for a federal government simple and easily understandable by the common citizens.

Deputy Speaker Rep. Raneo Abu of Batangas said the meeting was a healthy sign in finding acceptable way to push Charter amendments.

“The meeting [of Congress leadership] was a welcome development as far as pursuing federalism is concerned. We hope our Congress leaders will reach an agreement that is beneficial for the Filipino people,” Abu said.

Information drive

Meanwhile, Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte of Camarines Sur said an information drive should be done continuously, as Alvarez wants to have a new federal constitution drafted in time for ratification by the people in May next year, simultaneously with the elections.

According to Villafuerte, the switch to a federal government is crucial to attracting private investments and accelerating growth in the countryside under the Duterte presidency, which, in turn, will help realize the government’s goal of reducing poverty incidence from 22 percent to 14 percent by 2022.

Federalism alone, Villafuerte said, could ensure full autonomy for provinces and cities in charting their respective growth paths, which, in turn, would foster healthy competition among these LGUs in wooing investments from both foreign and local business groups.

Dissenters

But Reps. Edgar Erice of Caloocan and Teddy Baguilat of Ifugao said the two chambers should resolve first the mode of voting before tackling all the proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution.

“It’s my opinion that the House and the Senate should resolve first the mode of voting, otherwise, even if we agree on good proposals, it will still be an exercise in futility,” Erice said.

“I don’t think that senators will agree on a joint voting no matter how good is the proposal. If they agree on a joint voting, the Senate will be irrelevant. What if the House suddenly changes its mind on the agreed proposal and approved a different one? So, no agreement on the mode of voting, no Cha-cha,”

he added.

Baguilat also said that despite the “selected” meeting, there’s still no clear picture on what type of federalism Congress is going to tackle. “Now, after dinner of selected House and Senate leaders, a temporary cease-fire is in effect with no clear picture on what type of federalism we going to tackle, how both houses will vote on the proposed Charter changes and the timeline.”

Rep. Edcel Lagman of Albay said, from the start, the shift to federalism is the main objective of Vharter change in both vhambers of Congress, so “there is no need to reach an agreement on this common agenda.”

“The details on the shift would have to wait after the prior question on the manner of constituting Con-ass and voting therein are definitively threshed out,” he added.

“It is the mode of effecting the shift which bedevils the Senate and House leaderships. Ultimately, the impasse would have to be resolved by the Supreme Court.”