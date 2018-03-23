Strengthening bilateral relations through economic cooperation

Pakistan and the Philippines enjoy longstanding ties of friendship regulated through twenty-four cooperation agreements, MoUs/ MoAs in political, economic, commercial, defense, cultural and social fields. Eleven new draft MoUs and MoAs are currently under consideration of both countries, so as to further expand the scope and strength of their relationship.

Pakistan’s relations with the Philippines form an important component of our Vision East Asia Policy its which aims at enhancing our collaboration with the region in diverse fields. There exists commonality of views on various regional and international issues translating into a reservoir of good will between the leadership and people of the two countries. Both countries have been closely coordinating in promoting interfaith dialogue, as well as each other’s candidatures at the UN. Currently, around 1,500 Pakistanis are living in the Philippines working in a variety of fields, especially at the Asian Development Bank (ADB)and other multinational companies based in the Philippines. Likewise, there are about 3,000 Filipinos residing in Pakistan. Both communities are acting as a bridge between the two countries and are a contributing factor toward attaining stronger bilateral relations.

Political Relations

Pakistan’s relations with the Philippines have remained cordial and cooperative since their beginning in 1949. Since then, various visits at the level of Head of state/ government, ministers, parliamentary delegations and senior officials have been exchanged between the two countries at different occasions to sustain cooperation in the political, economic, defense, cultural and social domains. Letters of greetings/felicitations/support have been exchanged between the leaders of both countries on all relevant occasions. The following head of state-government-level visits have been exchanged between the two countries in the past:

From Pakistan

Prime Minister Husseyn Shaheed Suharwardy in 1957;

Prime Minister Mohammad Khan Junejo in 1988;

Prime Minister Mo htarama Benazir Bhutto in 1995; and

President Musharraf in 2005.

From Philippines

President Diosdado Macapagal in 1962; and

President Fidel V. Ramos in 1997.

So far, five rounds of political consultations have taken place between the two countries at Foreign-Secretary level as per the following detail:

First round on June 26 and 27, 2001 in Islamabad

Second round on April 1, 2004 in Manila

Third round on January 29, 2011 in Islamabad

Fourth round on January 22, 2015 in Manila

Fifth round on January 18, 2018 in Islamabad

In December 2017, the Zulfiguar (sword) class frigate Saif of the Pakistani Navy was called on Manila, on a goodwill visit. President Duterte himself toured the frigate, while it anchored on Manila port.

Economic and commercial ties

In the realm of trade, the Philippines’ is currently Pakistan’s 34th biggest partner while, Pakistan is the Philippines’ 49th biggest partner. The bilateral trade between Pakistan and the Philippines stood at $184 million from 2016-2017 with the balance of trade in favor to Pakistan. Pakistan’s main exports to the Philippines include chemical elements and compounds, medical and pharmaceutical products, fruit and fruit preparations, made-up textiles, woven cotton fabric, leather, Medical and Surgical Instruments, knitted and crocheted clothes, cotton yarn and paper and paper board. Pakistan’s main imports from the Philippines include machinery, miscellaneous edible products, paper and paper board, fruit and fruit preparations, ores/ iron and steel and scrap, essential oils, perfumes and cosmetics, road vehicles and their parts, chemical elements and compounds, and fixed vegetable fats and oils.

Given the size and strengths of the two economies, their bilateral trade has far more potential to grow further.

Pakistan- Philippines Joint Economic Commission (JEC)

The inaugural session of this forum has recently been convened in Islamabad on February 27 and 28, 2018. An interactive meeting of business community representatives of both countries was also held in the afternoon of February 28, 2018.

Activation of joint business council

Formation of Pakistan – Philippines Joint Business Council in 2014 was a positive step towards enhancing bilateral trade and investment. Activation of this Council would no doubt be conducive to strengthening commercial ties and increasing trade volume between the two countries.

Cooperation in banking and finance sector

An MoU between State Bank of Pakistan and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has been signed in October 2017 formalizing cooperation between the two countries in Banking and

Finance sectors.

Bilateral Investment

A Filipino company the ICTSI- International Container Terminal Services Inc. has a considerable investment at Karachi Port. It is reckoned by ADB as one of the top 5 major maritime terminal operators in the world. The booming construction sector in both countries also offers a big investment opportunity to businessmen on both sides.