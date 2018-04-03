Stop tinkering with police, AFP ranks–Lacson

Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson Sr. is not keen on adopting a proposal for Congress to amend the Philippine National Police (PNP) law to allow police officers to revert to their former military ranks like their military counterparts.

“First, the Constitution provides for a PNP that is civilian in character,” Lacson stated on Tuesday.

A former PNP chief before his election to the Senate, Lacson cited the 1987 Charter provision on PNP’s civilian character as “the reason the ranks of its personnel are made easily distinguishable from military ranks.”

For instance, a police officer with an equivalent rank of military general is called chief superintendent.

Lacson, likewise, voiced misgivings on the timing of the proposal to revert to military officer ranks for PNP officials.

The senator cautioned Congress against rushing the passage of remedial legislation enabling civilian police officers to regain use of military ranks, when the Constitution clearly specified the PNP’s civilian character.

“At a time when the public is becoming familiar with the police ranks, it may not be wise to give them military ranks,” Lacson said.

Classified as a civilian national police force, the PNP was placed under the Department of the Interior and Local Government when Republic Act 6975 was enacted into law in 1991, mandating the merger of the Philippine Constabulary and then called Integrated National Police.

The House proposal to revert PNP officers to military ranks is being pushed by Rep. Romeo M. Acop of the Second District of Antipolo, himself a former police officer.

But Sen. Gregorio B. Honasan II, a bemedalled Armed Forces Colonel, also aired concerns over the plan.

“Actually, we do not see the need for it at this time,” Honasan said in a separate radio interview.