President Duterte recently raised a ruckus after saying he is prepared to establish a revolutionary government to quell destabilization moves against his administration.

No country in Asia supposedly has more experience with democracy than the Philippines. Yet, more than a hundred years after establishing the Philippine Republic and a few decades after the Edsa People Power movement that ousted the Marcos dictatorship, here we are still talking about a revolution.

Duterte’s critics would say this is just the latest in a parade of absurdities that passes for governance in our country these days; but why is it that a considerable number of people seem to be entertaining, if not agreeing, with the proposal?

According to a global Pew Research Center survey, five in 10 Filipinos are open to an autocratic form of government, with strong backing for military rule coming from the less educated in the Philippines at 47 percent.

Is it because millions of Filipinos have become deeply concerned by the direction our country has taken so many years after we reestablished democracy?

Is it because our people are deeply distressed by how our Constitutional rights seem still to depend on the whim of whoever is in power, or because our democratic institutions are not working as well as they should?

Are they concerned that our educational, health-care and legal systems are beset with serious problems, or that the government is vastly hindered by corruption? Are they worried about the alarming number of murders and other crimes in the news, which all point to a breakdown of civility and the utter lack of respect for life and human rights?

Is it because the concept of the common good has been inundated by hatred and greed; because environmental degradation has passed the point of no return and still our forests are being cut down, our waters are still being polluted and our mountains are still being destroyed?

Perhaps, because of all of these and more, indeed, who doesn’t want to push the “reset” button and start over? Who doesn’t want another revolution, one that would truly dismantle the forces of the status quo, to start a new nation?

Perhaps Filipinos who feel they lack the power to change the overall situation in their country, who feel like giving up on the political process, would find the idea of a revolution appealing or, at least, worth considering.

Apparently, there are many such Filipinos. Whether this is a sad reflection of the kind of democracy we have right now, the democracy we have worked so hard to attain, for which thousands of Filipinos were martyred, is something worth considering.

We may need nothing less than a revolution, a true revolution, a grassroots revolution that would enable ordinary Filipinos to have a stake in this country. We need a revolution that would bring governance back to the millions of poor Filipinos who have already lost faith in the government’s ability to respond to their problems. We need a revolution in our education system, in our legal system, in our health-care system, a revolution that will guarantee jobs for all who are willing to work, ensure a decent standard of living and a fair distribution of wealth and income for all Filipinos. We need a revolution based on economic and social justice.

However, such a revolution cannot happen overnight. It will not come by accident, it will not come from one man (even if he is the president) and it surely cannot and must not come at the expense of democracy. We need to work for it, to vote for it, to speak and act with commitment, honesty and integrity in order to attain it.

Hope is the best thing for a hungry nation, but it can also be a dangerous thing. We have worked too hard to revive and rebuild the institutions of democracy. Our civilian leaders, our institutions, our people in the postauthoritarian era may have been weighed and found wanting, but Philippine democracy, we believe, is still not a failed experiment.