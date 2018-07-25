Stakeholders to biofuels board: Raise biodiesel’s CME content 

Coconut farmers and oil manufacturers are urging the National Biofuels Board (NBB) to hike the coco methyl ester (CME) content of biodiesel in the fuel market from 2 percent to 5 percent to cushion the falling prices of copra.

The increment of the CME content of biodiesel is mandated under Republic Act (RA) 9367, or the Biofuels Act of 2006, according to the coconut industry stakeholders.

“Increasing the current biodiesel blend to 5 percent as mandated by law will increase domestic crude coconut oil [CNO] utilization and thereby contribute greatly in the stabilization of domestic copra prices,” the stakeholders said in a resolution dated July 19.

“The very low prices of copra is adversely affecting the livelihood of 3.5 million coconut farmers and their families, as well as the coconut-based export sector,” it added.

Biodiesel is a blend of diesel fuel and CME, a derivative of coconut oil. The present blend of biodiesel in the country consists only of 2 percent CME and 98 percent regular diesel, according to the PCA.

The resolution was issued after a discussion attended by the various stakeholders of the coconut industry, according to the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA). The roundtable was part of the government’s efforts to resolve the current copra price crisis, according to the PCA.

In May PCA Administrator Romulo J. de la Rosa appealed to the NBB to increase the CME content of biodiesel to ensure the profitability of coconut farmers.

“The increase could effectively support our coconut farmers and farmworkers, whose livelihoods are threatened by the declining prices of crude CNO in the international market,” de la Rosa was quoted as saying in a news statement issued last May 6.

Citing industry experts, hiking the CME content of biodiesel would increase demand for copra, and, in turn, would push prices to the P30- per-kilogram price level, according to de la Rosa. This would translate to about P22 per kilogram at the farm-gate level.

“The current price of about P13 in the remote areas is below the break-even copra production price of P15 per kilo,” he said.

The PCA chief said the price of copra has been continuously declining due to the falling prices of coconut oil in the global market.

“The price of copra has declined because of a glut in supply in the world market of vegetable oils, as well as speculative behavior by global traders reacting to announcements by the European Union that they will ban the use of palm oil in their biofuels program,” de la Rosa said.

“The country’s coconut industry is highly dependent on foreign markets. Increasing substantially the domestic demand of coco products can help wean the industry from the caprices of the global vegetable oils market,” de la Rosa added. With Mauro Alfonso S. Mendoza and Nina Rakel C. Maaghop