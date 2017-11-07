SSS self-dealing, GOCC fat bonuses spur Senate review

The first major review since the passage of a law mandating comprehensive and regular checks on the operations of government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) is under way, spurred by recent revelations of alleged self-dealing by Social Security System (SSS) officials handling the pension funds’ investments, as well as billions in fat bonuses and other questioned benefits.

The upcoming review is expected to show just how much teeth there is in the legislation—enacted on June 6, 2011—meant to stop and punish the sort of alleged abuse recently exposed in these two cases.

The inquiry that senators are pushing when Congress resumes sessions right after the Associations of Southeast Asian Nations meetings could provide lawmakers their first test case in seeing how well Republic Act (RA) 10149 has given guidance on good governance to the state corporations, and provided proper sanctions for violators.

As it stands, RA 10149—authored by Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon—which provided the setting up of the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) has on its face rather clear prohibitions on the kinds of activities alleged to have been committed in the SSS exposé. It also has provisions that could be raised in the ongoing controversy involving at least P620 million in bonuses and benefits in some GOCCs, such as the

sweepstakes office, which the Commission on Audit (COA) flagged and disallowed.

The chairman of the SSS, Dean Amado O. Valdez, has promised a full and fair investigation, and assured the fund’s members their investment funds are intact. However, he acknowledged that, per the initial details provided by Commissioner Jose Gabriel M. La Viña, there could be a clear conflict of interest committed by some officials if, indeed, they are found to have tapped the SSS’s accredited stock brokers to advise them on their alleged personal trades in the market.

La Viña, in his administrative complaint, accused SSS Executive Vice Presi-

dent for Investments Rizaldy Capulong and three others of serious dishonesty and grave misconduct.

The others are: Equities Division Chief Reginald Candelaria, Equities Product Development Head Ernesto Francisco and Chief Actuary George Ongkeko Jr.

Capulong, Candelaria and Francisco allegedly acted on the advice given by the SSS-accredited stock brokers and used the information for personal trades, i.e., to buy and sell stocks and earn profits using information that otherwise should have been used to grow the SSS investments.

Ongkeko was included by La Viña for his alleged neglect in keeping records of the trades allegedly done by the three others.

Funds not stolen, but SSS income opportunity lost

While no SSS money was stolen, the alleged acts could represent substantial opportunity loss for the state-run pension fund of private workers, according to those pushing the investigation. The point being that the officials took advantage of insider information given to them as SSS officials by an accredited SSS broker to reap personal profits from initial public offerings of five companies to sell shares in the stock market.

La Viña said earlier Candelaria and Francisco obtained the information from the SSS stock broker who conducts monthly briefings to inform the Social Security Commission what stocks to buy to earn profits for the SSS but, instead, earned profits for themselves using insider information.

GCG law on GOCCs: Fiduciary duty sacred

Under RA 10149, authored by Drilon, government officials can be held liable for violating their fiduciary duty. The Drilon law that created the GCG imposes a penalty of one year imprisonment for taking advantage of insider information for personal profit and requires the erring official to provide restitution to the government—in the equivalent of what was wrongly earned—within 30 days of notice.

The provision mandating restitution states that, “where a member of the board or an officer acquires or receives for oneself a benefit or profit, of whatever kind or nature, including, but not limited to, the acquisition of shares in corporations where the GOCC has an interest, using the properties of the GOCC for their own benefit, receiving commission on contracts from the GOCC’s assets, or taking advantage of corporate opportunities of the GOCC, all such profits or benefits shall be subject to restitution under Section 24 of this Act, without prejudice to any administrative, civil or criminal action against members of the Board of Directors/Trustees or Officers”.

It further specified that “this provision shall be applicable, notwithstanding the fact that such member of the board or officer risked one’s own funds in the venture.”

Meanwhile, Section 24 on Restitution could also be revisited in the upcoming Senate review, in the context of the COA’s disallowance of the billions in bonuses and allowances received by officials and employees in dozens of GOCCs led by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). Section 24 states that, “Upon the determination and report of the Commission on Audit that properties or monies belonging to the GOCC are in the possession of a member of the board or officer without authority, or that profits are earned by the member of the board or officer in violation of the fiduciary duty, or the aggregate per diems, allowances and incentives received in a particular year are in excess of he limits provided under the Act, the member of the board or officer, receiving such properties or monies, shall return the same to the GOCC.”

It adds that “Failure to make the restitution within 30 days after a written demand has been served shall, after trial and final judgment, be punished by an imprisonment of one year and a fine equivalent to twice the amount to be restituted, and in the discretion of the court of competent jurisdiction, disqualification to hold public office.”

Moreover, Section 20 of the same law included provisions on Trustee Relation to the Properties, Interests and Monies of the GOCC, which states, thus: “Except for the per diem received for the actual attendance in board meetings and the reimbursement for actual and reasonable expenses and incentives as authorized by the GCG, any and all realized and unrealized profits and/or benefits including, but not limited to, the share in the profits, incentives of members of the board or officers in excess of the authorized by the GCG, stock options, dividends and other similar offers or grants from corporations, where the GOCC is a stockholder or investor, and any benefit from the performance of members of the board or officers of the corporation acting for and in behalf of the GOCC in dealing with its properties, investments in other corporations, management of subsidiaries and other interest, are to be held in trust by such member of the board or officer for the exclusive benefit of the GOCC represented.”

‘Care, diligence, skill’

The Drilon law, likewise, included a separate provision on Care, Diligence and skill in the conduct of the business of the GOCC where “members of the board and the officers must exercise extraordinary diligence in the conduct of the business and in dealing with the properties of the GOCC. Such a degree of diligence requires using the utmost diligence of every cautious person with due regard for all circumstances.”

Poe: Unconscionable grant of bonuses

Besides the GCG law’s author (Drilon), expected to take a strong role in the upcoming review is Sen. Grace Poe, who recently described as “unconscionable” the grant of certain GOCCs of bonuses, allowances and other benefits to employees “without legal basis.” The amount, totaling around P620 million, could have been used to supplement worthwhile government programs and projects, like additional capital outlay for 60 public hospitals, additional subsidy for the public-utility vehicles modernization project, or additional funding for the feeding program for schoolchildren, Poe pointed out.

“The aggregate bonuses of these GOCCs is three times larger than the First 1,000 Days program, which was a measly P269 million,” the senator said. Poe wants to know “what have the PCSO, Small Business Corp., or NEA [National Electrification Administration] done to merit these allowances?” She added: “PCSO, the biggest culprit in this scam against the use of government funds, would allow hazard pay for non-public health workers and even issue a weekly draw allowance, both of which have no basis in law and are unjustifiable by common sense.”

In Poe’s view, such acts can only have been impelled by “impertinence, hubris, or even plain ignorance of the law,” and those responsible should be held accountable.

The senator’s tack by way of revisiting the provisions of the Drilon GCG law is to instead use the budget process for redressing the alleged wrongdoing. “Although the deadline of our written submission for amendments to the national budget has already passed, I will suggest to my colleagues to review the budget of these GOCCs and have their budget realigned, if necessary,” to more deserving programs.

Half a billion for PCSO

THE COA, in its report, tagged the sweepstakes office as the source of the biggest unauthorized bonuses and other benefits in 2016. The COA said that of the PCSO’s P518.314-million grants to its officials and employees, P503.667 million was for “payments of allowances, bonuses and other benefits that were not supported by sufficient legal basis.” The rest, or P14.647 million, “pertains to payments of allowances that were in excess of prescribed rates.”

The COA’s 2016 Annual Financial Report on GOCCs, released on October 26, listed seven other state firms besides the PCSO, that granted bonuses and perks without “sufficient legal basis.” In all, the COA said the total disallowances for GOCCs was P619.771 million.

The Small Business Corp., an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry, mandated to provide technical and financial assistance to small and medium entrepreneurs, was second to the PCSO (P46.448 million in unauthorized allowances and bonuses granted in 2016). The third was the NEA (P23.683 million).

Also on the COA’s list are: the Philippine Coconut Authority (P11.475 million), the National Food Authority (P10.097 million), Apo Production Unit Inc. (P7.45 million), Human Settlements Development Corp. (P2.085 million), Intercontinental Broadcasting Corp., or IBC-13 (P219,000).

The COA told the identified erring GOCCs to secure approval from the Office of the President or the GCG regarding their questioned compensation grants.

The GOCCs were, likewise, told to “submit justification as to why the payment of incentives should not be disallowed in audit” and “to discontinue/stop the payment of compensation/allowances/benefits/incentives in the absence of legal basis/authority to grant the same.”