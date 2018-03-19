SSS revenue reaches P200.5 billion in 2017   

The Social Security System (SSS) has raked in revenues amounting to P200.5 billion in 2017, with total earnings coming from members’ contributions and investment and other income.

Based on the SSS’s unaudited financial report, the state-run pension fund’s total revenue for the period of January to December 2017 increased by P26.04 billion, or 14.9 percent, amounting to a total of P200.5 billion, compared to the P174.46 billion recorded in 2016.

Total revenue for 2017 was also 5.6 percent higher than its target revenues for the year of P189.79 billion.

“We achieved good numbers in 2017 on the back of our intensified campaign to increase our collections. We are pleased that the efforts of the SSS management and employees paid off,” SSS President and CEO Emmanuel F. Dooc said.

Member contribution collections reached P159.72 billion, up by 10.6 percent, or P15.36 billion, from P144.36 billion in 2016, which represent the bulk of the pension fund’s revenue for 2017.

The SSS added that the remaining P40.78 billion in total revenues came from investment and other income, which soared 35.5 percent from P30.10 billion in 2016.

Meanwhile, expenditures for the period, which include benefit payments and operating expenses, jumped 26.5 percent to P180.2 billion, from P142.46 billion in 2016.

Broken down, P170.68 billion of the total expenditures were released for benefit payments, which climbed 28.4 percent from P132.98 billion in 2016.

“In 2017 SSS fulfilled President Duterte’s promise to give higher benefits to our pensioners. We have disbursed roughly P33.5 billion to cover the additional benefit to pensioners starting January 2017. As a result, our expenditures, which were made up largely by benefit payments, saw a huge increase compared to 2016, wherein no additional benefit was enjoyed by the pensioners,” he added.

Last year President Duterte approved the proposed SSS pension hike of P2,000 with the disbursement to be done in two tranches at P1,000 per tranche.