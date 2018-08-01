SsangYong announces 2018 lineup

SSANGYONG Berjaya Motor Philippines (SBMP), the exclusive distributor of SsangYong vehicles and parts in the country, introduced today its new products, which was held at the Valle Verde Country Club in Pasig City. The new Tivoli Premium Sport is a more homey interior finish, and the updated Tivoli XLV. Both received substantial design improvements and upgrades intended to deliver a more refined and mature crossover experience.

“We are proud to announce the 2018 lineup of SsangYong vehicles,” shared SBMP managing director Dave Macasadia. “It makes us happy to be able to bring to the public such a range of stylish, yet practical, vehicles which complement not only their active lifestyles but also the reality of daily living. SsangYong vehicles represent the wise choice among the myriad of offerings from our competitors. Proudly made in South Korea, our lineup not only offers style but also substance with true usability and reliability minus the penalties of expensive maintenance.”

Classy crossover for everyday use

THE Tivoli Premium Sport with its 1.6-liter e-Xgi160 gasoline engine remains to be the brand’s leading nameplate for 2018. This new variant continues with its youthful vibe by featuring a cleaner and more unified bumper design along with a bolder fog lamp layout. In addition, a brighter silver hue has been applied to its 18-inch machine-finished wheels giving them a larger than life appearance and further complementing the Tivoli Premium Sport’s new two-tone body color finish.

Inside, the Tivoli Premium Sport’s leather seats are now equipped with an all-new cooling function. Working in conjunction with the existing dual climate control feature, both the driver and front row passenger can now adjust their seats’ warmth and coolness.

Tried and tested

THE all-new Tivoli XLV sees practical design that makes vehicle operation more intuitive. Control buttons now find their way on the steering wheel for easier operation of infotainment functions. This also improves driving safety by allowing the driver to keep his eyes on the road and his hands on the steering wheel while driving.

SsangYong’s long history of producing hardworking engines continues with the 2018 Tivoli XLV. Its torquey 1.6-liter Turbo Diesel engine still retains a EURO IV rating which contributes to achieving superior fuel efficiency with minimal impact on the environment. Rated at 22.35 km/l, this is the same e-Xdi160 engine line that has given the Tivoli XLV excellent reviews in recently concluded fuel economy runs organized by Petron.

Valuing peace of mind

RECOGNIZING the customers’ need to be prepared in extreme eventualities, the 2018 Tivoli Premium Sport and XLV variants are now equipped with a proper spare tire which replaces the tire repair kit from earlier releases. Having a full wheel and tire package in the cargo area provides peace of mind to SsangYong owners as they venture out in search of their next adventure.

With customer satisfaction as SBMP’s top priority, all brand new SsangYong vehicles will continue to enjoy free Preventive Maintenance Service for three years, or 60,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. Also standard is the extended five-year warranty coverage for all brand new SsangYong models.

“The brand lives up to its promise to deliver total customer satisfaction by ensuring top-level service and providing free PMS for three years,” added Macasadia. “We have also extended our product’s warranty coverage from two to five years and this innovation, which we undertook in 2017, has made owning a SsangYong vehicle a truly satisfying experience.”

The 2018 Tivoli Premium Sport is priced at P1.160 million while the 2018 Tivoli XLV Diesel is priced at P1.180 million for the 4×2 variant.