SRPs: Panacea for price hikes?

Since January, when the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law took effect, there had been no let up in the increase in consumer prices. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that headline inflation rate reached 3.4 percent in January, climbed to 3.8 percent the next month, breached 4 percent in March and April, and rose to 4.6 percent in May. The headline inflation rate in May was faster than the 2.9 percent recorded a year ago.

The spike in consumer prices prompted calls from some sectors to suspend the TRAIN’s implementation. As it requires another legislation to do this, experts and government officials, such as Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol, said putting in place price controls or setting a suggested retail price for farm products and manufactured goods could help slow inflation. Piñol threw his support behind proposals to set an SRP for farm products after meeting with farmers and food producers last week.

Republic Act 7851 allows implementing agencies, such as the Department of Agriculture, to set SRPs for farm products. Section 10 of RA 7851 indicated that the head of the implementing agency may issue SRPs for any or all basic necessities and prime commodities under his jurisdiction for the information and guidance of producers, manufacturers, traders, dealers, sellers, retailers and consumers.

A study conducted by the Department of Justice’s Office For Competition (OFC) on SRPs in 2015 noted that the rationale behind it is “to ensure the availability of basic necessities and prime commodities at reasonable prices at all times without denying legitimate businesses a fair return on investment.” The SRP, according to the DOJ study, is the government’s avenue to provide effective and sufficient protection to consumers against profiteering, especially during periods of calamity, emergency and widespread illegal price manipulation.

The DOJ study, however, said “price caps masquerading as SRPs may inadvertently draw attention away from the real causes of inflation.” It also found that there are no adequate rules or guidelines on imposing the SRP—no prescribed period, process, standards, bases or conditions to guide an agency in determining SRP. Agencies have implied SRPs as a de facto price ceiling with corresponding penalties. The current practice related to setting SRPs, the study noted, could prevent natural supply-demand correction, promote black markets and inhibit industry growth and product development.

Poultry growers belonging to the United Broilers Raisers Association made the same arguments when they urged the government to go slow on imposing SRPs for farm products. Ubra President Jose Elias Inciong said agri-fisheries products are priced based on available supply and the market’s demand. Inciong also said pricing for products, such as dressed chicken, varies as the market is not homogenous—it is peddled in supermarkets, wet markets and to institutions.

The law allows the government to put in place SRPs, but careful study must be made first. Implementing agencies must see to it that producers and other stakeholders are properly consulted and involved in setting these SRPs. Apart from the SRP, the government could consider the recommendations of the study, which include tapping, expanding and promoting existing government retail and distribution outlets and expanding the existing reward and recognition programs for outstanding suppliers. The OFC noted that the Price Act directs implementing agencies to set aside a buffer fund to procure, purchase, import or stockpile basic necessities and prime commodities and to find ways to distribute these products at reasonable prices.